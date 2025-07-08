Review: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10 is Noticeably Different

With The Bachelorette’s future unknown and The Bachelor franchise in the midst of behind the scenes transitions, fans of the long-running ABC dating shows are cautiously optimistic with tonight’s return of Bachelor in Paradise. Tonight’s opening moments featuring host Jesse Palmer provided a deluge of images as a superspeed rewind of season highlights that should provide plenty of fodder to the various podcasters and streamers ready for a summer of messy relationships in hopes of a happily ever after on the other side.

While the familiar notes of “Almost Paradise" plays, viewers are greeted by a new setting: this season, the cast heads to Costa Rica. The lush locale offers picturesque private pools, stunning beaches—and to the delight of returning contestants—air conditioning. Past seasons saw contestants sweating through the heat and swatting at bugs. Now, they’ll at least have a little relief from the elements. But don’t worry, the love seekers will still have to combat a bit of nature as some sort of dive bombing flying insect frequently interrupts their poolside chats, and a number of iguanas roaming the resort seem eager for their moment on camera.

Fan-favorite bartender Wells is back to support the love seekers, and this season Bachelor Nation favorite Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette season 15) is joining the show as Paradise Relations We didn’t get much of her in the debut episode. Let’s hope we get more of her female perspective as the romances bloom in the weeks ahead.

During the week one episode viewers get reacquainted with: Justin and Kat who were part of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, Alexe, Bailey, & Zoe from The Bachelor season 29 (Grant’s season), Brian, Hakeem, Jeremy, Jonathon, Ricky, Sam & Spencer from The Bachelorette season 21 (Jenn’s season), Jess & Lexi from The Bachelor season 28 (Joey’s season), Kyle from The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie), aAnd Dale who swept Clare off her feet in The Bachelorette (season 16).

The vibes this season feel noticeably different—starting with a more visually polished cast and a new, picturesque setting. From their entrances to the poolside interactions, everything feels more layered and cinematic. There’s a clear visual upgrade, and it’s matched by a production style. It’s clear Bachelor in Paradise is seeking to shake things up this season and maybe the addition of more getting -to-know-you activities like tonight’s “Informational Exercise" will improve their odds of finding a love that lasts.

In addition to these changes, Bachelor in Paradise for the first time is bringing along individuals from The Golden Bachelor/ette. Their involvement has been the source of much debate and discussion in the past months leading up to tonight’s debut. While they didn’t appear in the body of episode one, it’s the final montage—an extended teaser of the season ahead—that finally confirms their arrival. And based on those scenes, the Golden contestants aren’t advisors as speculated. They are fully participants in the Paradise experience—and intend to make their presence felt. Could we see a May-December romance? And what about the shocking twist - take the $500,000 or love?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Mondays at 8p ET/PT on ABC. Stream on Hulu.