“Scrubs” Reboot Given Full Series Order at ABC with Two More Original Stars Confirmed to Return

“Scrubs” is coming back, and so are Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke!

Scrubs is officially coming back, as ABC has given the show’s reboot a straight-to-series order, with two more of the original stars set to return.

What’s Happening:

The reboot of the popular early 2000s medical comedy Scrubs has officially been in development since December 2024, and now, Deadline reports

In May, it was confirmed that Zach Braff would reprise his role

Original series creator Bill Lawrence is onboard as an executive producer, with series alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra taking over as showrunners.

The new series will follow JD Dorian (Braff) and Christopher Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time – medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

Judy Reyes, who played head nurse Carla Espinosa in the original series, is currently a series regular in ABC’s hit High Potential . Talks are ongoing to allow her to work on both shows.

This marks ABC's second new scripted series for the 2025-26 season, joining drama 9-1-1 : Nashville , which premieres in the fall.

, which premieres in the fall. Scrubs, which ran from 2001-2010 on NBC and then ABC, will likely be held for a debut in midseason.

What’s New from ABC: