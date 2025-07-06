Photos/Video: ESSENCE Fest Brings Powerhouse Women of ABC Dramas Together on Stage
The panel celebrated their roles, and the strength and courage brought to their series
ESSENCE Fest 2025 has brought together a number of the strongest, most powerhouse women that star in the hit Drama Series from ABC in a special panel.
What’s Happening:
- We have been on scene at ESSENCE Festival 2025 all weekend, and today we joined a very special panel hosted at the festival, this time featuring stars from different series on ABC.
- In this special panel, featuring stars from The Rookie, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, High Potential, and Will Trent, , we focus on the bold, brilliant, brave, and powerhouse women from these series.
- The panel was moderated by Live with Kelly and Mark’s Déjà Vu Parker, and featured:
- Mekia Cox (The Rookie)
- Alexis Floyd (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Aisha Hinds (9-1-1)
- Javacia Leslie (High Potential)
- Judy Reyes (High Potential)
- Iantha Richardson (Will Trent)
- Sonja Sohn (Will Trent)
- Together, the panel discussed bringing strength, depth, and authenticity to these roles.
- Sometimes, the reason these women took on the role is a little bit more candid, as Reyes explains in her moment in the panel (which clocks in around 15 minutes in length), the appeal for her taking on the role of Selena in High Potential - “the possibility of shooting at home for the first time - it’s been about 20 years since I filmed at home."
- Take a look at more moments like these in our full video below.
- ESSENCE Fest 2025 has been going on all weekend, with Disney having a heavy presence at the festival. They have hosted panels focused on the Disney Parks, ESPN, ABC and more.
- We have been on scene all weekend, and you can check out our live blog here, and more from each of these panels in our collection here.
