"High Potential" Lands "ER" Vet Mekhi Phifer for Season 2

"High Potential" is set to return to ABC this fall.

ABC’s hit crime series High Potential is coming back for season 2 with actor Mekhi Phifer set to join the series as a recurring guest star.

Mekhi Phifer has been cast in the upcoming second season of High Potential.

star Mekhi Phifer has been cast in the upcoming second season of Phifer is set to take on a recurring guest star role, with exact character details yet to be announced.

However, we do know his character will become involved with major crimes.

Phifer joins star Kaitlin Olson, as well as Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Steve Howey and Judy Reyes.

Phifer was previously a mainstay on ER, where he starred in nearly 150 episodes of the hit series. He can also be seen in Fox's House of Lies, his memorable role in 8 Mile, and Hulu's Love, Victor.

High Potential debuted last September on ABC, receiving positive reviews and ratings.

debuted last September on ABC, receiving posting reviews and ratings. Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom whose job as a police station custodian takes a major turn when Detective Karadec (Sunjata) sees her potential in crime solving.

High Potential season 2 is expected to hit ABC this fall, airing Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT.

season 2 is expected to hit ABC this fall, airing Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

