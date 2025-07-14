"High Potential" Lands "ER" Vet Mekhi Phifer for Season 2
"High Potential" is set to return to ABC this fall.
ABC’s hit crime series High Potential is coming back for season 2 with actor Mekhi Phifer set to join the series as a recurring guest star.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is exclusively reporting that ER star Mekhi Phifer has been cast in the upcoming second season of High Potential.
- Phifer is set to take on a recurring guest star role, with exact character details yet to be announced.
- However, we do know his character will become involved with major crimes.
- Phifer joins star Kaitlin Olson, as well as Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Steve Howey and Judy Reyes.
- Phifer was previously a mainstay on ER, where he starred in nearly 150 episodes of the hit series. He can also be seen in Fox’s House of Lies, his memorable role in 8 Mile, and Hulu’s Love, Victor.
- High Potential debuted last September on ABC, receiving posting reviews and ratings.
- Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom whose job as a police station custodian takes a major turn when Detective Karadec (Sunjata) sees her potential in crime solving.
- High Potential season 2 is expected to hit ABC this fall, airing Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT.
- New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.
This Week on ABC:
- We are just two days away from the 2025 ESPYS!
- The celebration of athletic achievements and top moments in sports throughout the year is set to air this Wednesday, July 16th on ABC.
- Today, ESPN announced this year’s Icon Award winners, musical performances, presenters, and attendees, giving sports fans a first look at the ceremony.
- You can read more about the 2025 ESPYS here.
Read More ABC: