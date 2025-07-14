How to Win a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" VIP Experience in Los Angeles

Here's how you can get free "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" tickets — with our without Hulu Perks!

Hulu is offering a golden ticket for fans to win a trip to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

What's Happening:

The latest Hulu Perks offering has arrived.

The "Hulu Perks: Jimmy Kimmel Live Sweepstakes" includes a prize package for two people to experience one of Hollywood's most iconic late-night shows.

Prize package includes:

Two tickets to a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping at the El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood. The exact date will be coordinated with the winner.

Two nights of accommodations in Los Angeles.

Ground transportation to and from the airport, as well as to and from the taping.

Enter online at hulu.com

No purchase is necessary to enter.

The sweepstakes runs from July 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET to August 4, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

It's open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

There is a limit of one entry per person per day.

Make sure to review the Official Rules for complete details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, and prize limitations. The sweepstakes is void where prohibited. The sponsor is Hulu, LLC.

How to Enter and Eligibility:

Not feeling lucky? Alternatively, you can always request tickets to attend a taping directly:

Ticket Requests: Tickets for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" tapings are available through 1iota.com

Location: Tapings occur at the El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood, CA.

Schedule: Shows typically film Monday through Thursday at 3:15 PM PST.

Duration: The taping itself lasts approximately 90 minutes, but plan for the entire experience to take about three hours.

Age Requirements: Attendees must be 18 years or older for studio tapings and 16 years or older for music performances.

Check-in: Remember to bring your e-ticket and a valid photo ID.

Remember to bring your e-ticket and a valid photo ID. Important Notes: Tickets from 1iota are free and non-transferable. While tickets are distributed in excess of capacity, admission is not guaranteed. Standby tickets may also be available.

