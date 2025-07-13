"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Jeremy Renner, Hannah Waddingham and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Chris Distefano and Jelly Roll fill in as Guest Hosts this week as Julie Bowen, Randy Orton, and Kevin James join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Chris Distefano and Jelly Roll lead this week's shows.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 14-18:

Monday, July 14 - Guest Host Chris Distefano Hannah Waddingham ( Smurfs ) Shane Gillis ( The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One ; Tires ) Musical Guest Bush

Tuesday, July 15 - Guest Host Chris Distefano Julie Bowen ( Happy Gilmore 2 ) Isaiah Hartenstein (2025 NBA Finals champion) Musical Guest Cuco

Wednesday, July 16 - Guest Host Jelly Roll Jeremy Renner ( My Next Breath ) Randy Orton ( WWE SummerSlam ) Musical Guest Joey Bada$$

Thursday, July 17 - Guest Host Jelly Roll Kevin James ( Guns Up ) Musical Guest The All-American Rejects

Friday, July 18 TBA



