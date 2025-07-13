"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: James Patterson, Eugenio Derbez and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Prime Focus topics covers Spain's running of the bulls, the world illegal vaping, and a U.S.-backed Gaza humanitarian foundation.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 14th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 14-18:

Monday, July 14 Cyndi Lauper ( Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour ) Prime Focus follows Ines de La Cuetara as she takes viewers to Pamplona, Spain, for the annual running of the bulls

Tuesday, July 15 Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) James Patterson ( The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy ) Joyner Lucas ( ADHD 2 ) Encore Broadcast: Prime Focus highlights the experience of two Americans who have taken on the role of caregiver for their loved ones and the challenges they now face (Original air date: February 13, 2025)

Wednesday, July 16 Lewis Capaldi Eric Bana ( Untamed ) Prime Focus looks at the world of illegal vaping, the danger it poses to kids, and what the government is doing to address the issue

Thursday, July 17 Eugenio Derbez ( Acapulco ) Zarna Garg ( Zarna Garg: Practical People Win ) Prime Focus, featuring Tom Soufi-Burridge, highlights a U.S.-backed Gaza humanitarian foundation

Friday, July 18 TikTalk with creator Madeline Bennett Encore Broadcast: Prime Focus follows the female athletes of rodeo and their horses competing against the clock in the first major event of the year in Denver (Original air date: March 19, 2025)



Where to Watch:

