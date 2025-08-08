TV Recap: Who Leads Electric Bloom? Episode 7 Has the Answer

Who is the leader of Electric Bloom? That question is put to rest in the seventh episode of Disney Channel’s new musical series. The answer will be revealed in this recap!

Episode 7: “How to (Not) Make a Music Video" - Written by Erica Eastrich

While taking a break during a photo shoot, Electric Bloom hops on a live stream for another “Ask us anything" session. Their first music video, “Unbreakable," is trending again, and fans have heard that there was chaos behind the scenes. They confirm the rumor, and Tulip (Ruby Marino) says it was all her fault, as we flash back to the Freshman year of high school.

Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip were rehearsing a dance to their new song “Unbreakable" when podcaster Maggie Deetz (Symera Jackson) suggested they make a music video for it. She recommended her boyfriend, Malcolm, who was taking a college course in video production, but she warns them he’s not very talkative, so only the group’s leader should talk to him. Maggie left his number on the table and left, and in that moment, Posey and Jade learned that they each thought they were the band’s leader. Posey thinks she’s the leader because she keeps the group organized, while Posey thinks she’s the leader because she writes all the lyrics.

Tulip found Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) on his laptop playing with some video editing software. He was excited to hear that Electric Bloom was making a music video, but then Tulip told her about the leadership fight. He asked Tulip why she didn’t see herself as the leader, and in that moment, she realized that she books all their gigs and provides the music room. She decided to talk to her friends about it.

That night, Tulip played a song for Posey and Jade that she wrote about the equator, likening her bandmates to the North and South poles, but the message about the equator uniting them was lost. Instead, they tasked Tulip with deciding who should be the band’s leader - Posey or Jade.

The next day at school, Posey and Jade tried to bribe Tulip’s vote with balloons, ice cream, stuffed toys, a bicycle, and a giant check. “I just want them to see me," she complained to Lucas during study hall. While mild-mannered in life, Lucas taught Tulip how he goes “beast mode" when playing sports, encouraging her to do the same with the band.

Lucas also became a sounding board for Posey when she saw him in the hallway. She asked how he sees her, hoping he would say something like “as a leader." Instead, he took her by surprise, saying, “You’re really smart and always think ahead, and there’s this side of you that people don’t know, but once you let them in and they see it, it’s super magical." Posey was charmed by it.

With pressure from Maggie to call Malcolm as soon as possible, Posey and Jade found each other trying to contact him at the same time. With neither bowing out of the run for the band’s leader, they talked over each other on the message.

That Saturday was the day of the shoot, with Posey and Tulip arriving to the college studio together. Malcolm (Israel Johnson) asked which of them was the leader, and both said “me" at the same time. That’s when Tulip, aka Trixie, walked in looking and acting like a businesswoman. She demanded diamonds and sushi, and spray-painted the green screen purple because the girls look better in that color. Malcolm got upset and quit, leaving the trio alone in the studio.

Concerned, Jade and Posey asked Tulip what was wrong. She confessed to having hurt feelings when neither of her bandmates considered her as a potential leader. They apologized, and in the end, they decided Electric Bloom worked best without a leader. In unison, they all agreed, “No leader."

With Lucas dabbling in video production, the girls asked him to pitch a music video for “Unbreakable." They quickly got to shooting it in the music room, featuring each girl in bold colors, criss-crossing into each other’s space to signify their unity.

At school, Lucas showed the girls the final cut of the music video. They all loved it, and Jade and Tulip left Lucas and Posey alone for a moment. Lucas told Posey he had another video to show her, but she had to go. He looked bummed as he watched it alone. We saw that it was a video proposal for the school dance.

Next Episode: “How We Danced the Night Away"

Posey, Jade, and Tulip's pact to not let a boy come between them is tested when it comes to finding dates for the school dance.

Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.