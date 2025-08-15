Magic, Mystery and Teenage Drama: Supernatural Dramedy “Coven Academy” Coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026

The latest project announced for Disney Channel continues the network's recent supernatural trend.

Disney Channel’s niche of supernatural-themed series is set to continue with the greenlight of Coven Academy, a new single-camera, supernatural dramedy.

What’s Happening:

Hailing from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, Coven Academy will conjure up a thrilling, witty blend of magic, mystery and teen drama.

creator Tim Federle, will conjure up a thrilling, witty blend of magic, mystery and teen drama. The pilot for Coven Academy was ordered back in March of this year

was Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up. The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman ( A Series of Unfortunate Events ) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen ( 90210 ) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton ( ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires ) as Jake Louis Thresher ( Boarders ) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich ( Family Switch ) as Sasha Ora Duplass ( Their Town ) as Tegan



Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay ( Descendants: Wicked Wonderland ) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia ( ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy ( Once Upon a Time ) as Tamora.

) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia ( ) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy ( ) as Tamora. The pilot was written and directed by Federle, who is under an overall deal with Disney Branded Television, where he serves as an executive producer on Vampirina : Teenage Vampire .

. Federle is also directing a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion for 20th Century Studios and is writing the stage musical adaptation of The Greatest Showman for Disney Theatrical Group.

for 20th Century Studios and is writing the stage musical adaptation of for Disney Theatrical Group. Coven Academy is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “ Coven Academy is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience. Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation."

“ is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience. Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation." Tim Federle, creator and executive producer: “I pitched Coven Academy as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on. I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being."

Disney Channel Goes Supernatural:

Coven Academy will mark the third series coming from Disney Channel in as many years to delve into the realm of the supernatural.

will mark the third series coming from Disney Channel in as many years to delve into the realm of the supernatural. Last year saw the debut of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , a sequel to the beloved late 2000s series Wizards of Waverly Place – and the second season is set to debut next month

, a sequel to the beloved late 2000s series – and the Also debuting on the same day (September 12th) is Vampirina: Teenage Vampire , a new take on the beloved Disney Jr. character, who is now a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school.

, a new take on the beloved Disney Jr. character, who is now a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Based on the older cast and the dramedy status, Coven Academy looks to be somewhat of a departure for Disney Channel – as they try their hand at young adult (YA) storytelling.