"The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" Promises New Take on a Story You Thought You Knew

Hulu's new limited series, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," offers a fresh, character-driven look at the infamous case, with Knox herself as an executive producer.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer and poster for its upcoming limited series, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," which promises to delve deep into the wrongful conviction of the American student and her 16-year battle for freedom.

What’s Happening:

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, an eight-episode Hulu Original limited series, will premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with two episodes.

New episodes will stream weekly on Hulu, with the finale on October 1.

It will also be available on Disney+

Inspired by the true story, the series revisits the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, and the subsequent wrongful conviction of her American roommate, Amanda Knox.

The show explores the flawed investigation, courtroom drama, and the intense media frenzy that surrounded the case, culminating in Knox's final acquittal in 2015.

Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda Knox, with her real-life sister Anna Van Patten playing Amanda's sister, Deanna.

The cast also includes Sharon Horgan as Knox's mother, Edda Mellas, John Hoogenakker as her father, Curt Knox, and an international cast including Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Roberta Mattei.

The series is created and executive produced by K.J. Steinberg ( This Is Us ).

). Amanda Knox and her husband, Chris Robinson, are serving as executive producers through their Knox Robinson Productions company.

Monica Lewinsky is also an executive producer.

The newly released trailer features a tense and emotional look at the events, from the discovery of the crime scene, the intense police interrogations, and the overwhelming media circus that painted Knox as a villain.

It underscores her long struggle to be heard and her assertion of innocence.

What They’re Saying:

Grace Van Patten as Knox: “Many people think they know my story, but now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it."

K.J Steinberg, the show's creator and executive producer: "Monica Lewinsky and Amanda Knox were partnered on this before I ever was approached. And I have such deep respect for both of them, and obviously, they have some common trauma. The commonality that they have that I see: They're both extraordinary women, both brilliant, both resilient, and pretty miraculous, as far as I'm concerned. I don't know that I could have survived what either of them went through. And they are both very joyful people, despite everything, and very, very committed to changing the corrupt way that we look at, I think, especially young women in the media."

Behind the Curtain: A Deeper Look at the Series' Production and Purpose

While Margaret Qualley was initially tapped to play Knox, she exited due to scheduling conflicts.

Grace Van Patten stepped into the role, creating a unique dynamic as her real-life sister, Anna Van Patten, was cast as Amanda’s sister, Deanna.

The series promises to go deeper than previous adaptations by examining specific, troubling aspects of the case.

It will reportedly explore the coercive interrogation tactics used by Italian police and the role of international tabloid journalism in creating the "Foxy Knoxy" persona.

Filmed primarily in Ireland with key scenes shot on location in Italy, the series aims for a balance of dramatic storytelling and factual accuracy, drawing from court documents and Knox’s own memoir, Waiting to Be Heard.