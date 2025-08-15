Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2025

Lots of Hulu Originals join new episodes of broadcast shows like "The Golden Bachelor" and "High Potential" next month.

Hulu has revealed all of its September 2025 new additions, including a plethora of new true crime docs, new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Reasonable Doubt, plus Chad Powers starring Glen Powell. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Betrayal (Season 3) - September 2

“Betrayal: Under His Eye" follows Stacey, a single mother whose whirlwind romance with charming physician Dr. Justin Rutherford seemed like a dream come true. The couple married, moved into a beautiful new home, and began creating what felt like a picture-perfect life together—until the discovery of a hidden camera in the family’s home unearths dark secrets. Stacey is forced to confront a devastating betrayal that shakes her family to its core.

Reminder - September 3

Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their wedding, Deniz and Güneş run into each other. That same evening, a mysterious message appears on both their phones, pulling them into a life-changing journey—one that will lead them to confront the missing pieces of their past and rediscover what love truly means.

Blood & Myth - September 4

When a series of shocking violent crimes shatter a remote native village in Northern Alaska, one man embarks on a journey to investigate a frightening paranormal connection. True crime meets a truly haunting mystery in this feature documentary.

Memphis to the Mountain - September 5

From the grit of South Memphis, a group of young climbers set out to scale a 16,000-ft rock tower on Mt. Kenya—defying the limits of their world and themselves, and confronting thin air, raw fear, and the climb toward self-discovery.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 5) - September 9

After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

Tempest - September 10

Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest" follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho (Gang Dongwon), a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?

Futurama (Season 13) - September 15

Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of “Futurama"!

Reasonable Doubt (Season 3) - September 18

After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - September 21

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery" tells the untold story of the groundbreaking music festival featuring only women artists, started by iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan and her team in the late 1990s, in opposition to systemic industry barriers that limited women from playing together on a concert bill and getting back-to-back airplay on the radio. The documentary reunites and features interviews with Sarah McLachlan and original Lilith Fair artists Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Mýa, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls and Emmylou Harris and a new generation of artists who have carried the torch, including Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

The Man in My Basement - September 25

Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman, Anniston, with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer.

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? - September 29

Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old schoolteacher, was found dead in the apartment she shared with her fiancé with 20 knife wounds and 11 bruises. To the shock of many who knew her, detectives on the scene treated her death as a suicide until her autopsy results came back with the cause of death ruled a homicide. Shortly thereafter, the manner of death was reversed again to suicide, and the city of Philadelphia shut the case without further investigation. Now, 14 years later, “Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?" exclusively follows Ellen’s parents as they fight to reopen the investigation and learn the truth about their daughter’s untimely death.

Chad Powers - September 30

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu.

Andrew Santino: White Noise - Date TBA

Andrew Santino’s new, hilarious, Hulu stand-up special, “White Noise," will undoubtedly solve all the world's problems for eternity.

New On Hulu in September

September 1

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 16 (CBS)

Amsterdam

The Bob's Burgers

Breaking Up (1997)

Call Me By Your Name En Espanol (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Clueless En Espanol (1995) (30th Anniversary)

Clueless (1995) (30th Anniversary)

Devil's Due (2014)

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut) (2001)

Evil Dead Rise En Espanol (2023)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Finding Forrester En Espanol (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Finding Forrester (2000) (25th Anniversary)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005) (20th Anniversary)

Gandhi En Espanol (1982)

Gandhi (1982)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) (15th Anniversary)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Juno (2007)

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg En Espanol (2018)

The Meg (2018)

The Meg 2: The Trench En Espanol (2023)

The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Need For Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

The Nun II En Espanol (2023)

The Nun II (2023)

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros (2024)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce (2005) (20th Anniversary)

See How They Run

She's The Man (2006)

Space Jam En Espanol (1996)

Space Jam (1996)

The School Of Rock En Espanol (2003)

The School Of Rock (2003)

Trap En Espanol (2024)

Trap (2024)

World War Z En Espanol (2013)

World War Z (2013)

September 2

Betrayal: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

The New Boy (2023)

September 3

Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

September 4

Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1

Digital Addiction Special

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4

The Chef's Garden: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B

The First 48: Complete Season 27

September 5

Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Ballpark Blast! by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

I love You, Beth Cooper (2010) (15th Anniversary)

LOL Live with Brandi Denise (2025)

LOL Live with Malik B (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Parental Guidance (2012)

Sacramento (2024)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

September 9

Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere (Sony)

Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35 (Sony)

Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere (Sony)

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39 (Sony)

Sister Midnight (2024)

Uncle Drew (2018)

September 10

Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5

Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Color Out of Space (2019)

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Settlers (2021)

The Square (2017)

Swallow (2019)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Would You Rather? (2012)

The Rental (2020) (Showtime)

September 11

The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows En Espanol (2016)

September 12

Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Drumline (2002)

I Don't Understand You (2024)

September 13

Tracker: Complete Season 2 (CBS)

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1

September 15

Futurama: Complete Season 13 (Hulu Original)

September 16

Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere (Fox)

Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Jackdaw (2023)

September 17

September 18

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

September 19

Swiped: Film Premiere

September 21

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 22

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

September 23

Valiant One (2025)

September 24

Doc: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

FX

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

September 25

99 to Beat: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Floor: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

The Golden Bachelor

Shark Tank

A Seance With...: Complete Season 1

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4 (LIFETIME)

Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

Ozark Law: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

I Survived . . .

The Surfer (2024)

September 26

Hell's Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere (Fox)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Espanol (2016)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)

September 27

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

September 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere (ABC)

Bob’s Burgers

Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere (Fox)

Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

September 30

Bloody Axe Wound (2024)

Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Leaving Hulu in September

September 1

Unplugging (2021)

September 2

Taurus (2022)

September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

Racing Extinction (2015) (10th Anniversary)

The Cove (2009)

September 9

Corsage (2022)

The Last Victim (2022)

September 12

The Magic Flute (2022)

September 14

Fool's Paradise (2023)

Lost Girls (2022)

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (2022)

September 17

Bad Axe (2022)

Dakota (2022)

Somewhere in Queens (2022)

September 22

The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)

September 23

Dinner in America (2020)

September 25

A Chiara (2021)

Private Property (2022)

September 30

After Midnight (2019)

Charlotte (2021)

The Wheel (2021)

