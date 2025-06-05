Prepare for Suspense: First Teaser of “The Man in My Basement” Has Been Released

The cast includes Corey Hawkins, Willem Dafoe, and Anna Diop, just to name a few.

A first look and teaser for The Man in My Basement, featuring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe, has been released, with the film set to hit theaters and Hulu this fall.

What’s Happening:

Check out a first look and teaser for The Man in My Basement , coming to theaters and Hulu this fall.

, coming to theaters and Hulu this fall. The film takes its inspiration from the esteemed novel written by Walter Mosley.

The Man in My Basement Synopsis:

In Sag Harbor, New York, Charles Blakey struggles with unemployment and the threat of foreclosure on his family home.

His situation changes when a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet, offers to rent his neglected basement for the summer, providing the funds to settle his debts.

However, after accepting the offer, Charles is pulled into a chilling journey that forces him to confront his family's past, entangling him and Bennet in a harrowing puzzle of race, trauma, and their shared history.

Cast:

Corey Hawkins

Willem Dafoe

Anna Diop

Jonathan Ajayi

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.

Pamela Nomvete

Tamara Lawrance

Facts About Walter Mosley:

Walter Mosley is a renowned American author recognized for his impactful contributions to crime fiction, particularly through his Easy Rawlins series, which explores the complex dynamics of race relations in mid-20th century America.

series, which explores the complex dynamics of race relations in mid-20th century America. Born on January 12th, 1952, in Los Angeles to parents of diverse racial backgrounds, Mosley's upbringing played a crucial role in shaping his perspectives on identity and social issues.

He has written over 40 works across multiple genres, including crime, science fiction, and non-fiction, with his writings translated into 21 languages.

