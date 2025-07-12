Death in Apartment 603: New Hulu True-Crime Docuseries Tries to Uncover the Truth of Ellen Greenberg’s 2011 Death

ABC News Studios’ “Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?” will arrive later this year on Hulu.

The 2011 death of Ellen Greenberg is set to be explored in a new true-crime docuseries coming to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Deadline exclusively revealed ABC Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

The docuseries will explore the story of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher who was found dead on the kitchen floor of her apartment in 2011. Her death was officially ruled a suicide, but her parents have always insisted she was murdered – something that has been recently corroborated recently by the pathologist who ruled her death a suicide.

The three-part series will follow her family’s 14-year quest to find out what happened.

Directed by Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order director Nancy Schwartzman, Death in Apartment 603 comes from Elle and Dakota Fanning’s production company Lewellen Pictures, in addition to ABC News Studios.

director Nancy Schwartzman, comes from Elle and Dakota Fanning’s production company Lewellen Pictures, in addition to ABC News Studios. No release date has been set as of yet, but Deadline says it will be later this year.

News of this docuseries follows the recent announcement of three other docuseries from ABC News Studios coming to Hulu this month Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari Mr. & Mrs. Murder



More Content Coming to Hulu: