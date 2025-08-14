"Marvel Zombies" on Disney+ Flees Spooky Season, Moves Release Date Up
The bloody animated series shuffles its premiere away from a potential clash with a certain pop superstar.
As Collider reports, Marvel Studios has shuffled its fall schedule, moving the premiere of its highly anticipated animated series, Marvel Zombies. The goriest corner of the MCU will now shamble onto Disney+ a little earlier than planned.
What's Happening:
- Zombies will now debut on September 24, 2025, moved up from its original October 3rd slot.
- While no official reason was given, one can't help but notice the old date was the same as Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album release date. Even the undead might be afraid of that competition..
- Showrunner Bryan Andrews revealed the series is structured as a "four-episode mini-event," essentially a film broken into four parts that tells one continuous, horrifying story. It directly follows the cliffhanger ending of the What If...? episode "What If... Zombies?!".
- The series has a TV-MA rating, but Andrews emphasizes it's not for gratuitousness. The rating allows for impactful violence and mature, character-driven storytelling without being held back. Expect blood and fallen heroes, but don't expect Deadpool-level language.
- A new team of survivors will be introduced, including Shang-Chi, Katy, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Ironheart, and Ms. Marvel. They'll face off against returning zombified threats like Scarlet Witch and Captain America.
What They’re Saying:
- Bryan Andrews, Director: “Character-driven, emotion, people dealing with stuff. All that good stuff. It's just that when something happens and it's like, 'Oh, yeah, I just got ripped apart. Oh, damn.' But we move on because it's not about like… ‘And look at all the things that we're doing! Wow!’ I think a lot of stuff that goes for an MA rating sometimes, they're doing it to do that as opposed to using that rating to allow them to be unfettered in how they tell their story, as opposed to just being gratuitous about one aspect."
- Bryan Andrews, Director: “I'm sure there's some things that… I'm not as up to date with all the stuff that's already out, but I bet you dollars to donuts that they haven't mentioned, but I would hope that they haven't mentioned a couple of things that we do want to be an honest surprise. So, we'll see. It's up to marketing and such on how they want to let some of these secrets come out, but yeah. We hope that there are some surprises still left, so you can see the episode and go, ‘What?’ And then next thing you know, bing, and now you can purchase, you know, as opposed to purchase first before you even see the context in the episode."
About the Comic's Gory Origins:
- The original Marvel Zombies five-issue limited series was published in 2005-2006 and was written by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, with art by Sean Phillips.
- Unlike the MCU's take where survivors fight for a cure, the original comic (set on Earth-2149) is far more nihilistic. The zombie plague infects nearly every hero and villain, who retain their intelligence and powers but are driven by an insatiable "Hunger."
- The comic is infamous for its shocking moments, including a zombie Colonel America with his brain exposed, Spider-Man consuming Mary Jane and Aunt May in a moment of weakness, and the Hulk eating so many people he reverts to Bruce Banner, only to have his stomach burst open when he becomes the Hulk again.
