Doctor Strange Stranded in Asgard for New Ongoing Comic Series This December

Ivan Fiorelli, Artist:

"Jumping into Doctor Strange’s world has been pure artistic joy. It’s so different from anything I’ve worked on before, and it lets me go wild with the weird, magical elements that make his stories so unique. On top of that, getting to design new characters from scratch is an incredible honor, knowing they’ll join the Marvel Universe forever. Paired with Derek’s thrilling story and Dono’s jaw-dropping colors, this is an adventure fans won’t want to miss!"