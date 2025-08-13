Doctor Strange Stranded in Asgard for New Ongoing Comic Series This December
Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli send the former Sorcerer Supreme on a journey across the Nine Realms.
The Master of the Mystic Arts is trading his Bleecker Street Sanctum for the halls of Asgard! Marvel Comics has announced a brand-new ongoing series for Doctor Strange, launching this December, that will fundamentally reshape his world and powers.
What’s Happening:
- The new series, simply titled Doctor Strange, is written by Derek Landy with art by Ivan Fiorelli.
- It kicks off this December and follows Stephen Strange in his new role as Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard.
- Following the events of the new Thor series, Asgard's connection to Earth (Midgard) has been severed. This leaves Doctor Strange stranded, unable to return home.
- Strange will be joined by the long-awaited return of Angela for a true Journey Into Mystery across the realms.
- Stranded in a new land, Strange will grow proficient in Asgardian magic, granting him new abilities, a new mystical arsenal, and a brand-new look designed by artist Geoff Shaw.
- The adventure begins in the realm of Alfheim, where Strange and Angela must prevent a war between elves and angels over a mysterious coffin.
- A special prelude story by Landy and Fiorelli will be included in the Doctor Strange #450 one-shot, hitting shelves next month.
- Doctor Strange #1, with a main cover by the legendary Alex Horley, goes on sale December 3rd.
What They’re Saying:
- Derek Landy, Writer: “You might think that Stephen Strange is on firmer ground now that he's become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, but he's about to be shoved face first into dangerous new territory, and his only guide is the baddest Angel of them all — Angela! I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Ivan and Dono [Sánchez-Almara] on continuing Strange's adventures away from Midgard, and the fact that we also get to delve a little deeper into Angelic society on Heven, and how it interacts with the rest of the Ten (now Nine!) Realms, is a huge and unexpected bonus. In a determined effort to stay true to the origins of the character, the story we're telling is only going to get bigger, crazier, and more mind-bending — and we're inviting all of you along for the ride."
- Ivan Fiorelli, Artist: "Jumping into Doctor Strange’s world has been pure artistic joy. It’s so different from anything I’ve worked on before, and it lets me go wild with the weird, magical elements that make his stories so unique. On top of that, getting to design new characters from scratch is an incredible honor, knowing they’ll join the Marvel Universe forever. Paired with Derek’s thrilling story and Dono’s jaw-dropping colors, this is an adventure fans won’t want to miss!"
About Doctor Strange's Magical History
- Doctor Strange was created by the legendary duo of writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, first appearing in Strange Tales #110 in 1963.
- Ditko's groundbreaking, psychedelic art defined the character's early adventures, depicting surreal dimensions and bizarre magical entities unlike anything else in comics at the time.
- The title of "Sorcerer Supreme" designates the practitioner of magic who is the primary protector of their world (in this case, Earth) from mystical threats. Strange has lost and regained the title several times over his long history, making this new Asgardian role a fascinating evolution.
- Two of Strange's most famous artifacts are the Cloak of Levitation, which allows him to fly, and the Eye of Agamotto, an amulet that can radiate a powerful, truth-revealing light and dispel illusions. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Eye contained the Time Stone.
- While he is the Master of the Mystic Arts, Strange's first career was as a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon. A car accident severely damaged the nerves in his hands, ending his surgical career and sending him on the path to find the Ancient One.
- This is not Strange's first major interaction with Asgardian lore. He has fought alongside Thor on numerous occasions and has often found himself entangled in the schemes of Loki, the God of Mischief.
- The character's popularity exploded with his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he is portrayed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.
