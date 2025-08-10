"Come, We Fly!" Posh Peanut Debuts New "Hocus Pocus" Collection for Kids and Adults

Walk into spooky season in style with Posh Peanut!
by
US based children’s clothing brand Posh Peanut is getting ready for the Halloween season with their Hocus Pocus inspired collection.

What’s Happening:

  • We are scarily close to Halloween season, inviting in the tricks and treats of the spooky autumnal holiday.
  • While we are still a little over two-and-a-half months away from the official celebration, children’s clothing brand Posh Peanut has released a collection of Hocus Pocus-inspired items to kick off the festivities.
  • The 1993 Disney classic follows the story of Max Dennison who accidentally resurrects three witches after he lit the legendary black flame candle.
  • Max, his sister Dani, and his crush Allison set out on adventure to stop Sarah, Mary, and Winifred Sanderson who are hell-bent on consuming the souls of children to gain immortality.
  • While Posh Peanut specializes in children’s clothing, this collection doesn’t leave the adults out of the spellbinding fun of their new clothing and accessories.
  • Decorated with imagery from the film, including the three sisters, Binx the cat, and more, shoppers will find a collection of costumes, pajamas, and everyday items perfect for Hocus Pocus fans.
  • Let’s take a look at some of the collection.

Women’s Luxe Pajama Pant Set ($98)

Mary Velour Tulle Dress for Kids ($88)

Scrunchie Set ($18)

Binx Ruffled Twirl Bodysuit Dress for Kids ($50)

Sanderson Sisters Ruffled Graphic Tee for Kids ($30)

  • There are plenty more items to check out, so head over to Posh Peanut to shop the entire collection.

Halloween Fun at Walt Disney World:

  • It’s been a big week at Walt Disney World for Halloween merchandise fans.
  • Guests visiting the resort can find several new collections of spooky season memorabilia.
  • While Magic Kingdom was first to debut a new collection of Halloween items, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.
  • Check out the new collections by clicking the links above.
  • For those looking to celebrate Halloween at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Most Magical vacation needs.

