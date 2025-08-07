Photos: New Halloween R2-B0025 Collectible Droid Lands at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
(Insert R2-D2 scream here.)
Celebrate Halloween and Star Wars with a brand new collectible droid figure from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- While visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted an adorable new collectible droid now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Known as R2-B0025, the Droid Factory collectible takes on a Jack-O-Lantern aesthetic just in time for Halloween season.
- The festive R2 figurine retails for $14.99 and is currently available at Walt Disney World and Disney Store.
More Halloween Merchandise:
- It’s been a big week at Walt Disney World for Halloween merchandise fans.
- In addition to R2-B0025, guests visiting the resort can find several new collections of spooky season memorabilia.
- While we already reported on the new items that have arrived at Magic Kingdom, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.
- Check out the new collections by clicking the links above.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com