Conquer Halloween with Dazzling Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel Costumes for the Whole Family
The Force Is strong with these costumes.
With Halloween season just around the corner, those planning to dress up as their favorite Disney characters can get a headstart with costumes inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more!
What’s Happening:
- While we are still around two-and-a-half months away from Halloween, it’s time to start thinking about your costume!
- Especially for those getting ready to hit Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World or Oogie Boogie Bash and Disneyland, now is the time to pick up the perfect Disney costume for your magical Halloween celebrations.
- But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
- While searching the web for Halloween costumes can be overwhelming, here are a few ideas perfect for Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar fans that will help you narrow down your search for your, your children’s, and even your furry friend’s costumes!
Pixar
Disney Pixar Monsters University Mike Toddler Deluxe Costume (Regularly $55.99, On Sale $39.44)
Spirit Halloween Cars Toddler Lightning McQueen Ride-Along Costume ($44.99)
Toddler Buzz Lightyear Costume ($39.99)
Marvel
Women's Fantastic Four Invisible Woman Zentai Suit Costume ($69.99)
MARVEL Avengers Child Halloween Costume Dress-Up Box - Three Sets of Medium-Size Tops, Gloves, Plastic Masks ($49.99)
Captain America Costume for Adults ($59.99)
Star Wars
Star Wars The Mandalorian Official Youth Dress-Up Box - Tops, Gloves and Masks of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett and Stormtrooper ($49.99)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Official Youth Costume ($15.24-$39.99)
Darth Vader Official Youth Deluxe Costume ($29.99)
Disney Junior
Disguise Disney Mickey Mouse Roadster Racer Toddler Boys' Costume ($28.75-$38.99)
Pink Polka-Dot Minnie Mouse Girl's Costume ($39.99-$44.99)
Disney Classics, Princess, and Villains
Frozen Queen Anna Deluxe Children's Costume ($59.99)
Disney Villains Classic Maleficent Costume for Women ($89.99)
Men's Authentic Caped Disney Beast Costume ($199.99)
Baby Disney's Winnie the Pooh Tigger Halloween Costume ($99)
Rubies Disney Villains: Cruella Deville Pet Costume for For Dogs or Cats, XL ($21.99)
Halloween Fun at Walt Disney World:
- It’s been a big few weeks at Walt Disney World for Halloween merchandise fans.
- Guests visiting the resort can find several new collections of spooky season memorabilia.
- While Magic Kingdom was first to debut a new collection of Halloween items, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.
- Check out the new collections by clicking the links above.
