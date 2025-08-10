Chainsaw Clownz and Cackling Witches Bring the Scares to the Streets at Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
Two scare zones have been revealed for this year’s event at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- While the announcement of a Poltergeist-themed haunted house and some returning entertainment offerings rounded out the house side of things for this year’s event, this weekend, we got word on two of this year’s scare zones.
- First is Noche de Brujas, where evil, cackling witches from Latin American legends will hunt you and ensnare you with dark enchantments.
- Clowns. You either love them or you hate them. Regardless of your opinion, they will be chasing you with a chainsaw in Chainsaw Clownz.
- We’re still awaiting details on the rest of the scare zones, which will likely be released in the days ahead.
- This year’s event will see the return of Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and The Purge: Dangerous Waters, in addition to a slew of haunted houses – both original and IP-based – including:
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place from September 4th through November 2nd, 2025.
- Follow our Halloween Horror Nights tag for all of the news and reveals coming out of this year’s event at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Can’t wait for the event to begin to get your hands on some sick merchandise? Well, you’re in luck, as plenty of Halloween Horror Nights merchandise is available in the park and online.
