Chainsaw Clownz and Cackling Witches Bring the Scares to the Streets at Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Two scare zones have been revealed for this year’s event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Two more scare zones have been revealed for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • While the announcement of a Poltergeist-themed haunted house and some returning entertainment offerings rounded out the house side of things for this year’s event, this weekend, we got word on two of this year’s scare zones.
  • First is Noche de Brujas, where evil, cackling witches from Latin American legends will hunt you and ensnare you with dark enchantments.

  • Clowns. You either love them or you hate them. Regardless of your opinion, they will be chasing you with a chainsaw in Chainsaw Clownz.

