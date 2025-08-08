From Ghostly Bears to Sinister Apparel: More Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Unleashed

HamiKuma, a character who debuted at Japan's version of the event in 2021, is making his way stateside with a new merchandise collection.

With all of this year’s featured players revealed for Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, even more merchandise is now available in the lead up to the event – including the U.S. debut of a rather spooky teddy bear.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at both Universal Orlando Universal Studios Hollywood

Fear takes form in this year’s main Halloween Horror Nights collection, featuring macabre designs inspired by the creepy conservatory vibes of the event.

The previously revealed limited-edition acrylic sign has been completed with the reveal of all this year’s haunted houses, and features Jason, Teriffier, Freddy Fazbear, The Wyatt Sicks and The Ghoul.

The same art also features on a number of other items, including a poster, hand-held fan and a magnet.

Born from the twisted world of Terrifier, an all-new merch collection based on the highly anticipated haunted house includes a festive holiday sweater, a scream-worthy Art the Clown popcorn bucket, sinister shot glasses, terrifying headwear, and more.

The Fallout-inspired collection brings post-apocalyptic flair to your everyday essentials featuring accessories built for survival and apparel straight out of Vault-Tec. From a water bottle bag to a collectible figure, these limited-edition items are perfect for fans ready to embrace the retro-futuristic chaos of the Wasteland.

Channel the chilling legacy and step into the Jason Universe

Rebellion meets style with the merchandise collection inspired by the WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks haunted house

Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood will be able to get their hands on all this merchandise beginning August 22nd at Universal Studios Store, Jurassic Outfitters and Production Central, as well as the Universal Studios Store and Production Central at CityWalk.

This year’s Tribute Store at Universal Orlando will open on August 26th in a new location, the Sahara Traders store and neighboring arcade in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida.

Guests will enter the highly themed retail space through the main atrium of the museum and venture into the decrepit exhibit halls where an ancient evil was once unleashed…. and may still be lurking in the shadows...while shopping for the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.

Plus, beyond the haunted house-inspired merchandise, Universal Orlando is expanding its fan-favorite lineup to celebrate the beloved Lil Boo and the retro-chic vibes of Mel’s Die-In with fresh items available at the Universal Studios Store location in the park and Universal CityWalk beginning August 19th.

Select sinister souvenirs are already available at shop.UniversalOrlando.com

HamiKuma Arrives Stateside:

Fan-favorite original character HamiKuma from Universal Studios Japan will debut via a new merchandise collection at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, giving fans the chance to celebrate the adorably terrifying bear for the first time in the U.S.

HamiKuma has been a part of the Japanese event since 2021 and has grown to become an icon known for his unique blend of cuteness and grotesque horror—a style popular in Japan called kowa-kawa, meaning “scary cute."

The character will make his debut at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Beijing in early September via new merchandise collections, including a popcorn bucket featuring adorably creepy phrases, plush headwear and much more.

Universal even teased more details regarding HamiKuma coming stateside, stating that “you never know where he’ll pop up…"

More Halloween Horror Nights Merch in Japan and Singapore:

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Japan from September 5th through November 3rd with exclusive, new key chains inspired by HamiKuma, HamiKuma Soul, HamiKuma Punk and now, a wickedly sweet new addition to the line-up, HamiKuma Candy.

These keychains have colorful beads, fluffy fur straps, and other unique designs that showcase HamiKuma’s different personalities.

Universal Studios Japan will also carry the HamiKuma popcorn bucket with exclusive strawberry cookie flavored popcorn.

Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Singapore for an unlucky 13th year with new nightmares, including gothic horror-inspired accessories and drinkware featuring the iconic Halloween Horror Nights logo, as well as collections based off this year’s killer haunted house line up.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 13 will take place on select dates from September 26th to November 1st.

Follow our Halloween Horror Nights tag for all of the news and reveals coming out of this year’s event at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.