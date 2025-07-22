Slash Returns to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood with Scarecrow Haunted House, New Vinyl Compilation and Themed Bar
The legendary rocker continues his long-time partnership with Halloween Horror Nights in a big way this year.
The legendary Slash is continuing his years-long partnership with Halloween Horror Nights by providing music for an all-new haunted house in Hollywood this year.
What’s Happening:
- Slash is returning to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood for his 7th year by providing an original score for Scarecrow: Music by Slash.
- Scarecrow: Music by Slash puts retribution at the forefront in which Mother Nature seeks vengeance on the homesteaders for their sins of the past that will be carried out by farmland scarecrows, mute witnesses who have become the guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.
- This all-new haunted house seems to be an expansion of a scare zone featured in last year’s event, featuring stilt-walking crows. Prior to appearing in their own scare zone, the crows roamed the entry area of Universal Studios Hollywood for a few years.
- Those who love Slash’s music for Halloween Horror Nights will be able to get their hands on Slash: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2 – which will be available to purchase on vinyl during the event.
- Additionally, some Slash-themed food and cocktails will be available at the Slash Bar in the Lower Lot.
- Guests can imbibe on a fleet of cocktails inspired by a collection of Slash’s music, including “The Danse of the Dead," “Beautiful Dangerous" and the non-alcoholic option, “Slash’s Snakepit."
- A menu featuring some of Slash’s favorite foods will include such treats as Chicken Satay Tacos, Thai Beef Tacos and Thai Curry Tacos, plus a Slash Hat cake, reminiscent of his signature top hat, for every sweet tooth guest.
- As guests dare to visit the Slash Bar, they will be met by a ghoulish stilt walking Slash scare-actor, fully adorned with his signature black curly locks and top hat. Inspired by a character created by Slash, this scare-actor will taunt and torment guests in his path.
“Slash: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2" Tracklist
SIDE A
- “The Hunted Becomes The Hunter" 4:21 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)
- “Monsters, Maniacs, and Madmen" (Universal Monsters Medley 2021) 5:08 (Universal Monsters 2018)
- “The Blood is Life" 3:38 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)
- “The Collection Room / Dracula’s Lair" 2:45 (Universal Monsters 2018)
- “The Ossuary" 1:47 (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man 2019)
SIDE B
- “Cycles of the Moon" 3:02 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)
- “Immortal Curses" 4:26 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)
- “Alucard" 2:21 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)
- “Bloodline Drawn" 5:02 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)
- “Unholy Alliance" 3:15 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)
What They’re Saying:
- Slash: “As a longtime fan of Halloween Horror Nights, it has been incredibly rewarding to not only have experienced the event as a guest, but to have partnered with Universal Studios Hollywood for so many years to create an array of original music that intensifies the storylines of these haunted houses. This year’s collaboration with Halloween Horror Nights and the chance to become one of the event’s marquee experiences is truly humbling and I can’t wait for the guests to join me when they step into the terror."
- John Murdy, Creative Director and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights: “Slash has been an important creative partner for years creating memorable music that has completely elevated our Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses. Creating a series of Slash-inspired interactive experiences was a natural progression for the event, and it’s an honor to headline Universal’s horror legacy with Slash."
Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood from September 4th through November 2nd, 2025.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com