“Poltergeist” Haunted House and Two Returning Favorites Round Out Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Guests will also be able to enjoy the return of Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and The Purge: Dangerous Waters.
The final pieces of the puzzle for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood have been revealed – including a haunted house themed to the 1982 classic Poltergeist.
What’s Happening:
- The full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed by Universal Studios Hollywood, with the announcement of a haunted house inspired by a horror classic, and two returning favorites elsewhere.
- Guests will be brought “into the light" thanks to the supernatural cult horror classic Poltergeist. Considered one of the “scariest films of all time" when it debuted in 1982, the haunted house will transport guests into nightmarish scenes with terrifying characters from the movie, including the iconic Freeling family home.
- Located on the historic Universal backlot, Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse will enable visitors to disembark the Studio Tour tram and set off on foot to encounter some of the most iconic villains from Blumhouse’s popular horror franchises over the past 15 years, including The Grabber from The Black Phone, the possessed from Exorcist: The Believer, the diabolical M3GAN, the ruthless killers from The Purge franchise, the terrifying demons from the Insidious chapters, the Blissfield Butcher from Freaky and the Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day, among others.
- Guests who elect to upgrade their Halloween Horror Nights experience by purchasing the R.I.P. Tour will have an exclusive opportunity to meet and scream with select characters featured on Terror Tram.
- General Admission guests will encounter a special photo op upon disembarking the tram.
- The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show returns to the WaterWorld venue, taking guests on a fiery, rocket-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night.
- This is all in addition to all of the previously announced properties and originals for HHN, including:
- Head to our coverage of last year’s event to see videos of Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and The Purge: Dangerous Waters, in addition to all of the haunted houses.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place from September 4th through November 2nd, 2025.
