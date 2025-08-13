Spotted in Disney Springs: The Toys That Raised You Are Back With Mickey Ears

These throwback collectibles, now on shelves in the massive flagship store, are pulling on the heartstrings with a heavy dose of Disney nostalgia.

The Disney themed collection of classic Fisher-Price toys we previously covered in this article can now be found at World of Disney in Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

A full collection of vintage-inspired Fisher-Price toys is now prominently displayed and available for purchase at World of Disney.

Each iconic toy has been given a magical makeover featuring Mickey Mouse and friends.

Mickey Mouse Music Box Record Player ($34.95) by Fisher Price: Wind it up and place one of the five plastic "records" on the turntable to hear timeless melodies like "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and "Hickory Dickory Dock."

Mickey Mouse Two Tune TV ($34.95) by Fisher Price: This classic TV plays two beloved tunes ("Mickey Mouse March" and "Row, Row, Row Your Boat") as the illustrated scenes scroll by.

Mickey Mouse and Friends SEE 'N SAY® Farmer Mickey Says by Fisher Price: The quintessential educational toy gets a Disney twist with Mickey's ears and shoes. Point the arrow at one of 12 farm animals and pull the string to hear its sound!

Can't Make It to Disney Springs?

For those who can't get to World of Disney, the good news is that these items are also available online at the Disney Store

A Legacy of Play

Founded in 1930 in East Aurora, New York, Fisher-Price was built on the principle that toys should have "intrinsic play value, ingenuity, strong construction, and good value for the money."

Founders Herman Fisher, Irving Price, Margaret Evans Price, and Helen Schelle championed the idea of creating playthings that sparked imagination and could withstand the test of time.

