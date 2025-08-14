Kingpin Gives ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 3 a "Very Good Chance" of Happening

Vincent D’Onofrio clarifies Charlie Cox’s "final season" comment, giving fans of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen new hope.

A stray comment from the Devil of Hell's Kitchen himself sent fans into a tailspin, but the Kingpin of Crime has stepped in to set the record straight on the future of Daredevil: Born Again.

What’s Happening:

This week, fans unearthed a July clip from GalaxyCon where star Charlie Cox referred to the upcoming second part of Daredevil: Born Again as the “final season" while discussing a new suit.

as the “final season" while discussing a new suit. Discussing his favorite costumes, Cox said, "there’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. So, it is unique to our show."

A fan shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) on August 12, tagging Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio and asking for clarification.

D’Onofrio quickly responded, stating there is a “Good chance there will be a third."

The next day, D’Onofrio elaborated, explaining he had spoken with Cox directly. "We both agree there’s a very good chance for a third season," he posted.

While an official renewal has not been announced by Marvel or Disney+, a source close to the production has confirmed to Variety that the show's chances for a third season are indeed promising.

From Hell's Kitchen to the MCU

#SaveDaredevil: After the acclaimed Netflix series was canceled in 2018, a passionate fan campaign, #SaveDaredevil, kept hope alive for years, advocating for the return of this specific cast and iteration of the character.

Fan prayers were answered when Charlie Cox made a surprise cameo as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home , followed by Vincent D’Onofrio's return as Kingpin in Hawkeye , officially integrating them into the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe.

, followed by Vincent D’Onofrio's return as Kingpin in , officially integrating them into the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new series, Daredevil: Born Again, underwent a significant creative reset midway through production in late 2023. Marvel Studios brought in Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) as showrunner and the directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Loki, Moon Knight) to reshape the series to better align with the gritty tone of its Netflix predecessor.

About Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again shares its name with a seminal 1986 comic book storyline written by the legendary Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli.

shares its name with a seminal 1986 comic book storyline written by the legendary Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli. The Born Again comic arc is one of the darkest Daredevil stories ever told. It chronicles Wilson Fisk discovering Daredevil's secret identity and systematically destroying every aspect of Matt Murdock's life, leaving him broken, homeless, and paranoid.

While the new series shares a title with the comic, it is not expected to be a direct one-to-one adaptation.

The original plan for the series was 18 episodes, but after the creative overhaul, this has been restructured.

The first part is now slated for a nine-episode run.

The premiere is currently scheduled for March 2026 on Disney+.

