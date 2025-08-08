Avengers Team With George Washington and Benjamin Franklin in “1776” Limited Series
Marvel celebrates a milestone for America with some time travel semiquincentennial shenanigans.
Marvel has revealed more details on 1776, a new five-issue limited series paying tribute to the 250th anniversary of the founding of America.
What’s Happening:
- First announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, 1776 comes from some notable comic book veterans in the form of writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Ron Lim, with Lim providing the art alongside Sean Damien Hill.
- The series is described as presenting “a one-of-a-kind team-up as a band of Marvel superheroes travel to the dawn of the American Revolution where they join forces with the likes of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams to stop history from being rewritten. In an inspirational saga that blends super hero storytelling with America’s revolutionary past, these heroes of yesterday and today must ensure pivotal moments remain intact to safeguard both America’s legacy and their own existence!"
- The main cover art for 1776 will be drawn by Pete Woods. Variant covers for issue #1 come from Joe Quesada, Paulo Siqueira and Steve Rude. Another variant cover by Phil Jimenez, featuring the unlikely team of Spider-Man and George Washington, is an homage to the cover of 2009’s Amazing Spider-Man #583, which featured Spidey and the then-newly elected Barack Obama in similar poses.
- The official description for 1776 #1 reads, “Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. Captain America and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished."
What They’re Saying:
- J. Michael Straczynski: “One of the (many) things that I like about the Marvel Universe is that it takes place in the real world, our world. It's New York, or Chicago, not some imaginary location. This also applies to our history, and the opportunity to view the events of 1776 through the lens of our characters, and to better understand the meaning of those events, and the sacrifices involved, was way too good to pass up. At a time when so much of American discourse has become factionalized, it is a good time to look back and see where this began, and what it still means today."
A 250th Anniversary By Any Name:
- Writing this story got me to look up the official name for a 250th anniversary and it’s… semiquincentennial. The last major anniversary for America, in 1976, was the bicentennial, which was so much easier to say! I’m guessing we’re not going to hear about “semiquincentennial sales" in ads nearly as much.
- 1776 #1 will be released on November 12.
