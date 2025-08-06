Marvel Thinks Out of the Toy Box With Variant Covers Celebrating 30th Anniversary of "Toy Story"

The covers will appear on unrelated Marvel Comics stories in November, coinciding with the actual anniversary of the Pixar film.

Marvel is getting in on the fun of the 30th anniversary of Toy Story with special variant covers that mark the iconic film’s 1995 release.

Marvel Comics joins the 30th anniversary celebration of the landmark Pixar Animation Studios film, Toy Story with the release of three Toy Story Homage Variant Covers.

Drawn by longtime Disney comic book artist Marco Forcelloni and illustrator Nicky Nicotera, the artwork reimagines iconic Marvel Comics covers with the beloved characters from the groundbreaking animated film. The covers will be featured on November's issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, and Avengers.

It's playtime as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Hamm and the rest of Andy's toys take over legendary moments in Marvel history. You can see side-by-sides below.

Capturing the heroic spirit of the Toy Story franchise, these first-of-their kind illustrations are sure to be a hit with comic book fans and Disney collectors alike!

Check out all three Toy Story homage variant covers below!

homage variant covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today! It's Woody's great responsibility to make sure no toy gets left behind as the lovable cowboy sheriff recreates Spider-Man's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15.

Woody rounds up the gang just like Captain America assembled Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers (1963) #4.

Buzz Lightyear soars to infinity and beyond, following in the footsteps of superspy Nick Fury's classic cosmic adventure in Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1968) #6.

30 Years of Toy Story

This marks another fun event occurring as part of the 30th anniversary of the iconic film from Pixar Animation Studio, Toy Story .

. This includes celebratory screenings of the film, whether they be a D23 Event, your local cinema, at the Academy Museum

The celebration also includes a large swath of merchandise, at the Disney Parks or at your favorite retailers like RSVLTS BoxLunch.

To keep up with everything happening this year as part of the anniversary fun, be sure to check out our page here.