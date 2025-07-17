"Toy Story" Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary Re-Release
The beloved animated classic is set for a special re-release celebration.
Pixar has announced the re-release of the classic film Toy Story in honor of its 30th anniversary.
What’s Happening
- Toy Story, the groundbreaking animated feature that first introduced us to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang, will be re-released on the big screen.
- The classic will return to cinemas on September 12th.
- Disney also shared a new poster for this special engagement:
More Toy Story 30:
- The 30th Anniversary of Toy Story is being celebrated in many ways including:
- SIGGRAPH 2025 is set to honor the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. PDT at the Vancouver Convention Centre, featuring an introduction and reflections from Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull, followed by trivia, giveaways, and a special screening of the film.
- 30th Anniversary Play Set at the Disney Store
- LEGO Disney Toy Story 30th Anniversary Celebration Train & RC
- Toy Story Makeup Collection
