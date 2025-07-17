"Toy Story" Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary Re-Release

The beloved animated classic is set for a special re-release celebration.
Pixar has announced the re-release of the classic film Toy Story in honor of its 30th anniversary.

What’s Happening

  • Toy Story, the groundbreaking animated feature that first introduced us to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang, will be re-released on the big screen.
  • The classic will return to cinemas on September 12th.
  • Disney also shared a new poster for this special engagement:

