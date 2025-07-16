New "Hoppers" Teaser Shows New Film From Pixar Animation Studios Is "Nothing Like 'Avatar!'"
The teaser arrives as Pixar still has their latest film in theaters, long ahead of the new film's debut next March.
We’re already getting ready for the next film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, with the debut of a brand new teaser.
What’s Happening:
- Elio is still in theaters everywhere, but Pixar Animation Studios has now dropped the first official teaser for their upcoming film Hoppers.
- In the teaser, we get to meet Mabel as she “hops" into the body of a beaver - sort of like Avatar but nothing like Avatar - as she finds herself in the wild.
- In the teaser, while there, she seems to get in between a bear and his lunch, making things a bit awkward in the greatest way, challenging the natural order - one thing she was not supposed to do.
- She also hears and understands all the other animals - including a small shoutout to a specific Vine video if you remember that particular platform.
- Take a look at the full teaser below.
- In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel - a nature student - voiced by Disney Channel alum Piper Curda. Mabel grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma - but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- Mabel needs help when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- Those going to see Elio, still in theaters, can stay after the credits and get another small teaser for the new film wherein we meet a lizard operating a cellphone - with an affinity for a certain emoji.
- Hoppers arrives in theaters everywhere on March 6th, 2026.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com