Photos/Video: All Things "Elio" Arrive at Historic El Capitan Theatre

The historic movie palace becomes a galaxy of fun for the new Pixar movie.

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California is currently screening the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elio, and similar to other fare at the landmark movie house, they are going all in on the fun and celebrating the new movie with themed offerings.

Of course, the digital marquee outside not only promises the new movie, but also almost half of the marquee is dedicated to the new light and projection experience that fans can experience inside with their ticket to Elio. More on that as you scroll further.

In the neighboring gift shop, Elio and some Pixar merchandise takes center stage, with new plush, toys, and various merch featuring the characters from the new movie.

Inside at the concessions stand, you’ll find some of the fun new popcorn buckets, ranging from basic tin, to light up, and even full sculpts of Elio’s new friend, Glordon, to help carry your kernels into the theater. A sipper is also available, which looks like some of the glassware seen in the film.

The lobby is also home to displays for the new film, perfect for photos. Some go beyond the idea of just a flat backdrop, with a bit of dimension added to them as well.

Inside the theater, the traditional organist plays while the theater takes on the galactic look of the film, with the log projected brilliantly onto the curtain, and stars surrounding the rest of the theater.

Then, it’s time for the new light and projection show, which features some Pixar iconography in the stars as we get ready for the latest feature film from the studio, Elio.

This summer, at the historic El Capitan Theatre and theaters everywhere, moviegoers will meet Elio, an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, and his Aunt Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldaña), and Glordon, Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.

The film will be showing at the El Capitan from June 20th through July 20th. 2D showings are at 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:55 PM. 3D Screenings are available daily at 1:00 PM. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $19 for children and seniors.

Also from June 20th through July 20th, guests can experience the all new light and projection experience, and enjoy the photo ops and backdrops shown above. On our visit, we were also given this poster for Elio, we think….or is it a poster for Lilo & Stitch? You tell us. We’ll side with Elio for now, but we definitely have some thoughts…