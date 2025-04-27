Hit the Green This Spring in Style with "Toy Story" Golf Gear Collection From RSVLTS

Classic characters from the original "Toy Story" film are featured on new golf apparel and accessories that are fun and fashionable.

The celebration of Pixar’s Toy Story continues at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as our favorite fashion brand introduces a wave of themed apparel. This time, they’re hitting the green with Toy Story Golf Gear featuring signature All-Day Polos, Quarter Zips, driver & fairway headcovers, and ball markers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

2025 is a big year for Toy Story as the franchise approaches its 30th anniversary! Earlier this year, RSVLTS unveiled a collection of signature Kunuflex button down shirts designed for the whole family, and now they’re bringing the beloved characters to their golf gear styles. Woody, Buzz, Rex, and Little Green Men are in the spotlight for this drop, popping up in destinations like Pizza Planet and Andy’s bedroom.

Fans will love the bright blue “The Crane Escape" polo decorated with contrasting blue sketches of the Little Green Men, and the “Serving Your Local Star Cluster" design that could double as a Pizza Planet uniform. As for the quarter zips, the standout look is “The Buzz" which resembles the Space Ranger’s iconic look and gives golfers a chance to cosplay on the course. Then for the driver and fairway headcovers, Woody and Buzz are featured with their smiling faces on one side and their icons —Space Ranger logo, Sheriff’s badge— on the other.

RSVLTS is excited to present this collection that takes fans from “the toy box to the tee box with a wide array of Toy Story designs and formats in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of this timeless classic."

The Toy Story Golf Gear Collection is available now from RSVLTS! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS All-Day Polo Shirts

All Day Polo shirts retail for $70

RSVLTS Quarter Zip Pullovers and Hats

Quarter Zip pullovers retail for $70; hats retail for $30

RSVLTS Golf Accessories

Headcovers retail for $60; ball markers retail for $15

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

