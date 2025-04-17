Celebrate 30 Years of “Toy Story” With New Merchandise From BoxLunch

“Toy Story” was first released on November 22, 1995.

Toy Story fans will want to check out BoxLunch’s latest collection. What a perfect way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Toy Story.

What's Happening:

, BoxLunch has launched an exciting new collection that embodies the spirit and nostalgia of this beloved franchise. This exclusive range, available in stores and online, features sweaters, hoodies, and dresses inspired by Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the other unforgettable characters from Andy's iconic toy box.

And there's not only apparel; check out the selection of backpacks, wallets, and even air fresheners.

What's Available:

Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Ball Cap

Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Replica Racing Jacket

Disney Pixar Toy Story Little Green Aliens New Car Scented Air Freshener

Disney Pixar Toy Story Friend in Me Allover Print Crewneck

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody & Friends Allover Print Woven Button-Up

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye Western Mini Backpack

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody Icons Chore Jacket

Disney Pixar Toy Story Sheriff Badge Infant T-Shirt Overall Set

Disney Pixar Toy Story Paisley Group Portrait Hoodie

Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Striped Woven Button-Up

Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz & Woody Paisley Ringer Women's T-Shirt

Disney Pixar Toy Story Icons Toddler Varsity Jacket

Our Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Star Command Baseball Jersey

Disney Pixar Toy Story Western Woody Wallet

Disney Pixar Toy Story Driving Sunshade

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody's Roundup Icons Allover Print Sleep Pants

Disney Pixar Toy Story Little Green Aliens Bracelet Set

Loungefly Disney Pixar Toy Story Characters Moving Limited Edition Enamel Pin

Disney Pixar Toy Story Forky Baseball Infant One-Piece

Her Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Women's Checkered Cardigan

Disney Pixar Toy Story Little Green Aliens The Claw Color Block Crewneck

Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Checkered Crew Socks

Disney Pixar Toy Story Critters Allover Print Women's Sleep Pants

Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Tonal Windbreaker

Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear & Aliens Sleep Pants

Disney Pixar Toy Story Critters Allover Print Women's Plus Size Sleep Pants

Disney Pixar Toy Story Paisley Dress

Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz &Woody Paisley Ringer Women's Plus Size T-Shirt

