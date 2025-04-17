The Most Magical Merchandise of All Revealed for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary
From plush and apparel, to snack boxes and die cast versions of the “Friendtastic!” Parade floats – there’s plenty of ways to celebrate the park’s anniversary!
It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise, and Hong Kong Disneyland has plenty lined up for their 20th anniversary!
What’s Happening:
- Complete your stylish party ensemble with the limited-time sparkling 20th anniversary collections! With over 300 all-new exclusive items across six major collections in the initial launch, there will be a perfect match for every sophisticated party look.
- Let’s take a look through all of the collections that have been shared thus far…
Mickey and Friends 20th Anniversary Plush
Duffy and Friends 20th Anniversary Plush and Accessories
20th Anniversary SouvenEAR Mini Party Hats
20th Anniversary Medallions
20th Anniversary Themed Snack Boxes
20th Anniversary Phone Cases
20th Anniversary Pins
20th Anniversary Tote Bag
Loungefly 20th Anniversary Backpack
“Friendtastic!" Parade Items
Hong Kong Disneyland Skyline Series
Since 2005 Series
Artist Collection by Daichi Miura
Miscellaneous 20th Anniversary Items
“The Most Magical Party of All" kicks off at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 28th, 2025!
