The Most Magical Merchandise of All Revealed for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary

From plush and apparel, to snack boxes and die cast versions of the “Friendtastic!” Parade floats – there’s plenty of ways to celebrate the park’s anniversary!

It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise, and Hong Kong Disneyland has plenty lined up for their 20th anniversary!

What’s Happening:

Complete your stylish party ensemble with the limited-time sparkling 20th anniversary collections! With over 300 all-new exclusive items across six major collections in the initial launch, there will be a perfect match for every sophisticated party look.

Let’s take a look through all of the collections that have been shared thus far…

Mickey and Friends 20th Anniversary Plush

Duffy and Friends 20th Anniversary Plush and Accessories

20th Anniversary SouvenEAR Mini Party Hats

20th Anniversary Medallions

20th Anniversary Themed Snack Boxes

20th Anniversary Phone Cases

20th Anniversary Pins

20th Anniversary Tote Bag

Loungefly 20th Anniversary Backpack

“Friendtastic!" Parade Items

Hong Kong Disneyland Skyline Series

Since 2005 Series

Artist Collection by Daichi Miura

Miscellaneous 20th Anniversary Items

“The Most Magical Party of All" kicks off at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 28th, 2025!

