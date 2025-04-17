Hong Kong Disneyland Rolls Out the Red Carpet and Reveals Start Date and More Details on 20th Anniversary Celebration
Disney fans from the world-over descended on the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to find out more about the resort’s 20th anniversary.
Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed new details about their 20th anniversary celebration, which is officially set to kick off on June 28th, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Hong Kong Disneyland hosted the dazzling “20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party," a pre-party event offering a first look at The Most Magical Party of All, a year-long celebration across the resort.
- Disney fans from across the world descended upon the resort to get a sneak peek of all that’s coming for the 20th anniversary event, kicking off June 28th, 2025.
- During the event, fans were offered a first look at Mickey Mouse and his Disney pals – along with Duffy and Friends – in their dazzling new 20th anniversary party outfits.
- Coming to the resort for the special event are the following:
- "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!" – an electrifying 15-minute concert-style show in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, featuring high-energy pop music, dazzling dance moves, and interactive moments
- “Friendtastic!" will be the largest ever in scale at Hong Kong Disneyland, featuring floats inspired by films and characters such as Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Encanto, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, Inside Out and Up, as well as Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.
- “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!" – The enhanced 20th anniversary edition of the popular nighttime spectacular will illuminate the sky with nearly 30 minutes of music and memorable moments from stories such as the Three Good Fairies from Sleeping Beauty and friends from The Princess and the Frog.
- 80 brand-new food and beverage items will be available across the park and its resort hotels, while over 300 all-new exclusive merchandise items will be released across six major collections in the initial launch.
- The park will be offering a free party photo – from character greetings to ride experiences – from Disney PhotoPass photographers, available to redeem via the Disney PhotoPass Mobile App.
- Guests can already discover the 20th anniversary invitations throughout the resort, such as themed balloon art, latte art, mirrors located at merchandise shops and more.
