Hear Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary Theme Song

Listen to a snippet of “The Most Magical Party of All”

With more details about Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary coming soon, a preview of the theme song for the milestone celebration has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • The plans for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary include a brand-new daytime stage show that will take place in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, featuring appearances from Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.
  • There will be a brand-new daytime parade, “Friendtastic!" The parade will be the largest ever in scale at Hong Kong Disneyland, featuring 11 party floats with so many Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more.
  • As the grand finale to each day, a special edition of the nighttime spectacular Momentous will debut.
  • More details for the 20th anniversary celebration will be revealed this week, on April 17th.

