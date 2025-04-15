Hear Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary Theme Song
Listen to a snippet of “The Most Magical Party of All”
With more details about Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary coming soon, a preview of the theme song for the milestone celebration has been released.
What’s Happening:
- On his Instagram account, Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, released a snippet of the song, mentioning that he’d just been sent it himself by the park’s music director.
- The song is titled “The Most Magical Party of All," which is also the name being given to the park’s year-long celebration of their big anniversary.
- The plans for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary include a brand-new daytime stage show that will take place in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, featuring appearances from Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.
- There will be a brand-new daytime parade, “Friendtastic!" The parade will be the largest ever in scale at Hong Kong Disneyland, featuring 11 party floats with so many Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more.
- As the grand finale to each day, a special edition of the nighttime spectacular Momentous will debut.
- More details for the 20th anniversary celebration will be revealed this week, on April 17th.
