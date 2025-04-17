Momentous to Bring a Party to the Night Sky for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary
Momentous, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2022, will be getting some updates for the resort’s 20th anniversary celebrations this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Momentous will receive an upgrade and become “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!" for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary.
- For the first time ever, the show will span the area from the Castle of Magical Dreams to Main Street, U.S.A. – with eight multimedia elements including extended large-scale 3D projection mapping, drones, illuminated water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, theatrical lighting, and pyrotechnics effects.
- The show will be nearly 30 minutes long, and will feature an array of Disney characters from a diverse collection of stories, such as the Three Good Fairies from Sleeping Beauty and friends from The Princess and the Frog.
- The Fairy Godmother will ignite the show with a flick of her wand, to remind Mickey that it’s time to host the Most Magical Party of All!
- As seen in the image above, drones will create an impressive “2" and Mickey head in the sky — forming the signature 20th anniversary logo alongside the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!" will debut as part of the 20th anniversary celebration on June 28th, 2025.
