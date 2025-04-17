Mickey, Duffy and Friends Don New Outfits for Exciting New Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary Stage Show

"Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!" will debut as part of the 20th anniversary celebration on June 28th, 2025.

A brand-new daytime stage show is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for its 20th anniversary, set to feature appearances from Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.

What’s Happening:

  • During a preview event today at Hong Kong Disneyland, we got more information on the new stage show – "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!"
  • The electrifying 15-minute concert-style show promises to get everyone into the party spirit with high-energy pop music, dazzling dance moves, and interactive moments, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams.
  • At today’s event, we got our first look at Mickey and Friends, along with Duffy and Friends, in their exclusive 20th-anniversary party outfits.

  • Adding even more sparkle, Aurora, Tiana, and Belle will make breathtaking appearances in their never-before-seen party attire.
  • The show will also feature the upbeat 20th-anniversary anthem, two brand-new original songs, and stunning visuals featuring LED screens, giant balloons, and colorful banners, as well as exciting scenic elements like fog jets and cold pyro, for a unique party experience.
  • "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!" will debut along with the 20th anniversary celebration on June 28th, 2025.

