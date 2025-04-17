Hong Kong Disneyland Shares First Look at “Encanto,” “Turning Red” and Fab 5 Floats from New “Friendtastic!” Parade
“Friendtastic!” will debut as part of the 20th anniversary celebration on June 28th, 2025.
Disney fans got a first look at a number of the floats that will feature in “Friendtastic!" – the largest ever in scale at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Hong Kong Disneyland hosted the dazzling “20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party," a pre-party event offering a first look at The Most Magical Party of All, a year-long celebration across the resort.
- The approx. 30-minute long “Friendtastic!" parade will feature 11 dazzling floats and over 100 performers, including more than 30 Disney characters.
- Bursting with vibrant energy, toe-tapping beats, and magical surprises, this parade will thrill guests as Mickey and Friends lead the party, followed by floats inspired by films and characters such as Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Encanto, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, Inside Out and Up, as well as Duffy and Friends and Disney Princesses.
- During the event today, we got to preview three of the floats that will be part of the parade:
- The Encanto float brings Casa Madrigal to life with dancing tiles, glowing doors, and flapping shutters.
- We also saw the opening float featuring Mickey, Minnie and friends, which features live drumming from Mickey and Hong Kong’s signature bauhinia flower decorations.
- Red Panda Mei from Turning Red makes her Hong Kong Disneyland debut in a small featured float.
- Four original songs and choreography for each float will fuel the fun, which also includes the debut of Isabela from Encanto and Officer Clawhauser from Zootopia.
