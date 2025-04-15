Photos: Tokyo Disneyland Releases 42nd Anniversary Merchandise Inspired by Mickey's PhilharMagic

Celebrate the milestone event with the merch inspired by the magic of music.

Happy 42nd anniversary to the Tokyo Disney Resort! Those visiting Tokyo Disneyland for the milestone celebration have the opportunity to purchase some magical commemorative merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Today, April 15th, marks the 42nd anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort.

Disney’s first international resort opened in 1982, marking the third Disney castle to decorate the world, inviting guests to experience the magic at Tokyo Disneyland.

In 2025, Tokyo Disney Resort has become somewhat of a Mecca for theme park fans, boasting unbelievably detailed and impressive attractions across both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Laughing Place is currently across the pond celebrating the milestone at Tokyo Disneyland.

While doing some shopping, we had a chance to check out the celebratory merchandise for the resort’s 42nd anniversary.

Taking inspiration from the popular Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Featuring conductor Mickey in his sorcerer hat and Donald Duck, the 42nd Anniversary collection features a wide variety of products perfect for any Disney parks fan.

The highlight of the collection includes a T-Shirt that lists all of the anniversary celebration songs by year on the back.

Let’s take a look at all the merchandise Tokyo Disney Resort orchestrated for the celebration.

Mickey Conducting Wand Pen and Pen Holder

42nd Anniversary Coasters

42nd Anniversary Tape

42nd Anniversary Folders

42nd Anniversary T-Shirt

42nd Anniversary Drawstring Bag

42nd Anniversary Mickey Keychain

Mickey and Donald 42nd Keychain

42nd Anniversary Collectible Glass

42nd Anniversary Watch

42nd Anniversary Model Omnibus

42nd Anniversary Pin

42nd Anniversary Tote

Mickey and Donald Plush 42nd Keychains

Read More Tokyo Disney: