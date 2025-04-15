Photos: Construction Progress on Tokyo Disneyland’s New Space Mountain; Old Attraction Building Now Fully Demolished

With the old version of the ride now fully demolished, construction continues on Tokyo Disneyland’s completely new take on Space Mountain and Laughing Place paid a visit to the park this week for some photo updates on the attraction’s progress.

The new Space Mountain was first announced back in 2022, though the previous version of the attraction only closed last year, in July 2024.

Going far beyond any sort of revamping or update to what existed before,Tokyo’s Disneyland’s Space Mountain will open as a completely new attraction, built from the ground up. It also isn’t at the same spot as the previous attraction and thus work began on it even before the old version closed.

Views from a parking lot show a lot of progress has been made on the impressive looking show building, though there’s still plenty to be done. The new Space Mountain is scheduled to open sometime in 2027.

Views from inside the park are more limited, though improved in recent weeks thanks to the completion of the process of demolishing the old Space Mountain’s building.

The view from inside the park gives guests a different perspective at the top of the show building. Despite the concept art showing a Space Mountain that will look far different from its counterparts, the basic shape is still recognizable for any who know the attraction.

This version of Space Mountain will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster but will otherwise feature an entirely unique layout and new story. In 2024, Disney Enterprises filed a trademark for the name “Space Mountain Earthrise" in Japan, leading to speculation this could be the attraction’s name when it opens.

More from Disney Tokyo Resort: