Spider-Verse Spinoff: Sony Developing New Animated "Spider-Punk" Film Starring Daniel Kaluuya
The character was first introduced into the animated film series in 2023's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures is getting ready to embark on a new animated web-slinging adventure with the Spider-Man variant Spider-Punk.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Sony Pictures Animation is developing a new Spider-Verse spinoff centered around Spider-Punk.
- Set to see the character return to his own solo project after appearing in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the new Spider-Punk film is set to see Daniel Kaluuya reprise his role voicing the character.
- While still early in development, Kaluuya and Ajon Singh are developing and co-writing the project.
- While plot details are yet to be solidified, the film will follow Hobie Brown, a Spider-Man variant whose main weapon is his guitar.
- Spider-Punk is also expected to return in the upcoming Spider-Verse entry Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to hit the big screen on June 25th, 2027.
- Fans can expect Spider-Punk to release after Miles Morales’ third entry, but no timeline has been announced at this time.
- The Spider-Verse series began back in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which went on to win the Oscar for best animated feature.
- Between the first and second film, the animated series has gone on to gross over $1 billion at the global bos office.
- Kaluuya is best known for his breakout role as the Oscar-nominated lead of 2017’s Get Out.
- Kaluuya has starred in many critically acclaimed projects, including his Oscar winning role in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Spider-Man Swings into Production:
- While Sony is busy expanding their Spider-Verse series, their live-action MCU project Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters next year.
- A few days ago, Marvel shared a first look at Tom Holland’s return to his role as Peter Park, including a look at his new spider suit.
- You can read more here.
Read More Marvel: