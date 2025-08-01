Prepare for Spidey Spoilers: Mark Ruffalo Joins Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

I think we'll know a lot about the movie well ahead of it's premiere. Just a hunch.

Get ready for all the spoilers as Tom Holland will be working alongside Mark Ruffalo in the new Sony/Marvel feature, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What’s Happening:

Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner, AKA The Incredible Hulk, in the new feature Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

. It was a casting move that had been rumored for a while, but only really confirmed when the script came together ahead of production, which is starting this month in England.

Michael Mando ( Better Call Saul) is also returning to reprise the role of the Scorpion, a villain he played in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017.

Holland has typically been paired with other actors for his Spider-Man jawns, like Robert Downey, Jr. in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Spider-Man: No Way Home, each playing Iron Man, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange, respectively.

Ruffalo's addition adds to the star power already promised for the film, with Jon Bernthal already slated to reprise his role as the Punisher, marking his big screen debut as the character.

As is usually the case with Marvel films, plot details and story elements are unavailable at this time, but it can be expected to see some kind of showdown with Spidey, The Hulk, and the Punisher.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the film, with regular Spidey scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers penning the script.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31st, 2026.

Spoiler Alert:

While story elements are being kept close to the vest, rest assured we’ll get some spoiler of some kind from either Holland or Ruffalo ahead of the film’s release, even if we don’t know it at the time.

Both of the celebs have a knack for inadvertently or accidentally revealing spoilers ahead of the films debut, or in some cases - during the premiere.

In an old clip from Good Morning America, we can see Ruffalo spoiling Avengers: Infinity War where we all thought he was joking at the time…until we realized he wasn’t.