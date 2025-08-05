EA Games Teases Numerous Disney Games In The Works

With an umbrella so large, this really could mean anything.

Along with a few known titles in the realm of Star Wars and Marvel, it seems that Disney and EA Games are working on a few more Disney titles.

What’s Happening:

In an interview with Variety, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele was giving updates on numerous projects including Battlefield 6 , a multiplayer offering of The Sims, film or TV potential of Apex Legends and more.

No other specifics were offered at this time, leaving fans to wonder - would it be more Star Wars titles, or perhaps unknown Marvel projects. While those are a safe bet, fans are also looking at classic Disney character IP.

A Game in the Parks:

Back in the early 2000s, Disney teamed up with EA to bring us Disney’s Party and Disney Golf , though the collab currently is more tied to a slew of Star Wars titles, like Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order .

and , though the collab currently is more tied to a slew of titles, like and . However, others have found success with classic franchises, like Donkey Kong Bananza on Nintendo Switch 2 and Astro Bot on Playstation 5.

on Nintendo Switch 2 and on Playstation 5. Perhaps EA and Disney can use this as a jumping off point to mix in some more classic Disney IP, similar to what has been done with Disney Illusion Island on the Nintendo Switch.

on the Nintendo Switch. Though it was originally produced by EIDOS, I always think Disney should revisit the kart racing game through the Disney Parks, as was the case with Walt Disney World Quest: Magical Racing Tour back in the year 2000.

back in the year 2000. Other games in the Disney Parks have been produced before, including Kinect: Disneyland Adventures and even an expansion of The Sims 4 that takes place on Batuu, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge