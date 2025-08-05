EA Games Teases Numerous Disney Games In The Works
With an umbrella so large, this really could mean anything.
Along with a few known titles in the realm of Star Wars and Marvel, it seems that Disney and EA Games are working on a few more Disney titles.
What’s Happening:
- In an interview with Variety, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele was giving updates on numerous projects including Battlefield 6, a multiplayer offering of The Sims, film or TV potential of Apex Legends and more.
- The interview with Miele also offers updates to EA’s current slate tied to Disney and Marvel IP includes the upcoming Star Wars Jedi 3 game from developer Respawn, large-scale mobile title Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, as well as an Iron Man video game
- It was one catch-all addition to the list that caught the ear of fans who love Disney-based games, when Miele said that there were “a few others that haven’t been announced yet."
- No other specifics were offered at this time, leaving fans to wonder - would it be more Star Wars titles, or perhaps unknown Marvel projects. While those are a safe bet, fans are also looking at classic Disney character IP.
A Game in the Parks:
- Back in the early 2000s, Disney teamed up with EA to bring us Disney’s Party and Disney Golf, though the collab currently is more tied to a slew of Star Wars titles, like Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.
- However, others have found success with classic franchises, like Donkey Kong Bananza on Nintendo Switch 2 and Astro Bot on Playstation 5.
- Perhaps EA and Disney can use this as a jumping off point to mix in some more classic Disney IP, similar to what has been done with Disney Illusion Island on the Nintendo Switch.
- Though it was originally produced by EIDOS, I always think Disney should revisit the kart racing game through the Disney Parks, as was the case with Walt Disney World Quest: Magical Racing Tour back in the year 2000.
- Other games in the Disney Parks have been produced before, including Kinect: Disneyland Adventures and even an expansion of The Sims 4 that takes place on Batuu, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The latter of which was produced by EA.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com