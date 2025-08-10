Tom Holland Suits Up as Filming Begins on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Sony and Marvel have released a new minute-long video showing off some of the first day’s filming of the fourth Spider-Man movie.

One week after unveiling Spider-Man’s new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we’re getting a look at the suit in action via a new official video from the set.

What’s Happening:

The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as the web slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day , is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

Last week, a short video gave a first look at Spidey's brand-new suit

Another new video released today recalls Holland’s first day on the set of the new film, which he says felt different. Interestingly, it appears as if a selection of Spider-Man fans were invited to be a part of filming.

As Michael Giacchino’s bombastic Spider-Man score picks up, we get some looks at Holland filming on top of some moving vehicles, while being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ).

). Check out the fun video for yourself below.

