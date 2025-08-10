Tom Holland Suits Up as Filming Begins on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Sony and Marvel have released a new minute-long video showing off some of the first day’s filming of the fourth Spider-Man movie.

One week after unveiling Spider-Man’s new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we’re getting a look at the suit in action via a new official video from the set.

What’s Happening:

  • The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as the web slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.
  • Last week, a short video gave a first look at Spidey’s brand-new suit, which takes on a classic look, with brighter colors showcasing what many would think of as a classic Spider-Man design.
  • Another new video released today recalls Holland’s first day on the set of the new film, which he says felt different. Interestingly, it appears as if a selection of Spider-Man fans were invited to be a part of filming.
  • As Michael Giacchino’s bombastic Spider-Man score picks up, we get some looks at Holland filming on top of some moving vehicles, while being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).
  • Check out the fun video for yourself below.

More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

  • The story for the film picks up from No Way Home, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ.
  • The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
  • Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
  • Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner, AKA The Incredible Hulk, serving as this film’s mentor type to Peter Parker.
  • Also joining the cast is Jon Bernthal, who will be bringing his iconic performance as the Punisher to the big screen.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

