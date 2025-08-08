Pedro Pascal in Talks to Star in “Andor” Creator Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!”
Gilroy is going from Rebel spies to a currently-mysterious Searchlight film about a cellist.
The ever-busy Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in the next project from Andor creator Tony Gilroy.
What’s Happening:
- Having both worked on big Disney-owned titles recently, The Mandalorian and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal and Andor executive producer Tony Gilroy are now looking to team on another Disney project that sounds like something drastically different - a movie about a cellist.
- The Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has become the home for Behemoth!, Gilroy’s follow-up to his acclaimed work on Andor, which Gilroy is both writing and directing. Deadline reported the news on Pascal, noting specifics on the plot are unknown but that Gilroy has previously said Behemoth! Involves a cellist.
- Pascal has yet to finalize a deal, but Deadline’s sources say he wants to do the film and that negotiations are “headed in the right direction."
- Pascal’s packed year has included him starring in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four movie this summer, along with two A24 films, Materialists and Eddington. This was on the heels of his work in The Last of Us Season 2 in the spring and both Gladiator II and The Wild Robot at the end of 2024.
- Pascal’s 2026 will also be huge, given he’s reprising his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu and then returning as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday. .
Gilroy’s Next Step:
- The well-earned love for Andor has led to many fans wishing Gilroy would do more Star Wars projects, or even be given a leadership role in Lucasfilm, despite Gilroy making it clear he’s ready to move on from that world after the hard work it took to complete Andor (on top of his work on Rogue One). All of which is to say, a Searchlight movie about a cellist definitely feels like someone looking for something smaller scale in his immediate future, though who knows, there could be a fairly big swerve to come here, given we don’t actually know story details about Behemoth! And that title sure implies something else is going on…
- Despite his long list of screenwriting credits (including most of the Jason Bourne movies), Behemoth! will be only the fourth feature film Gilroy has directed, following Michael Clayton, Duplicity and The Bourne Legacy.
