The Hills Are Alive in 4K! "The Sound of Music" Returns to Theaters for 60th Anniversary
You Are 60, Going on 61: Celebrate The Sound of Music's Anniversary in Theaters
In honor of its 60th anniversary, the iconic film The Sound of Music is returning to cinemas for a limited-time engagement with a breathtaking new 4K restoration.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of its 60th anniversary, the beloved movie musical is being released in cinemas internationally for a limited time only.
- Experience the film like never before, meticulously restored and remastered in brilliant 4K for a truly immersive theatrical presentation.
- We previously covered the meticulous process to bring this restoration to life.
- The international rollout is set to begin on Friday, September 20.
- Tickets are scheduled to go on sale next Thursday, August 14. Specific theater locations and showtimes will be announced at that time.
- This Fathom’s Big Screen Classics release includes exclusive pre-show insights from famed film historian and critic Leonard Maltin.
- For the latest updates, visit the official anniversary page.
About The Sound of Music:
- The film, released in 1965, was based on the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical of the same name, which itself was inspired by the 1949 memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp.
- Upon its release, The Sound of Music was a massive commercial success, surpassing Gone with the Wind to become the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it held for five years. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
- The iconic opening sequence of Maria singing on the mountaintop was filmed with a helicopter. The downdraft from the blades was so strong that it repeatedly knocked Julie Andrews over between takes.
- The real von Trapp family did not escape Nazi-occupied Austria by climbing over the mountains into Switzerland. That would have led them directly into Germany. Instead, the family calmly took a train to Italy and from there traveled to London and eventually the United States.
- The beloved song "Edelweiss" was written by Rodgers and Hammerstein specifically for the musical. It is not a traditional Austrian folk song, though its popularity from the film has led many to believe it is.
More 20th Century News:
- 20th Century Studios Drops Official Trailer for James L. Brooks' Comedy "Ella McCay" Featuring All Star Cast
- 20th Century Studios’ Adaptation of “Whalefall" Gets 2026 Release Date
- Anne Hathaway Shows Off Chic Pantsuit on Set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2"
- First Trailer for “Predator: Badlands" Showcases a Unique Dynamic Between Our Heroes
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com