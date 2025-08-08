Special One-Night Screenings for “The Parent Trap” and “Tangled” Set for El Capitan Theatre

“Tangled” director Byron Howard will take part in a Q&A following the screening of the film.
The Parent Trap and Tangled will be returning to the big screen via special one-night screenings at Disney’s El Capitan Theater.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is wrapping up summer with exclusive one-night screenings of a couple of fan favorite films, with The Parent Trap (the 1998 version, starring Lindsay Lohan) playing Saturday, August 23 at 7:30pm, followed by Tangled on Saturday, August 30 at 7pm.
  • The Parent Trap tickets cost $16.00 and include a Disney+ Throwback Mystery Pin.
  • The Tangled screening is a bigger event, as it features a Q&A with the film’s director, Byron Howard.

  • There are two different special ticket packages for Tangled:
    • A General Ticket is $30 and includes a reserved seat and event credential.
    • An Adventure Pack Ticket is $80 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, Tangled Zoetrope Vinyl, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential
  • Tickets for both events are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.

Lohan’s Disney History:

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
