Special One-Night Screenings for “The Parent Trap” and “Tangled” Set for El Capitan Theatre
“Tangled” director Byron Howard will take part in a Q&A following the screening of the film.
The Parent Trap and Tangled will be returning to the big screen via special one-night screenings at Disney’s El Capitan Theater.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is wrapping up summer with exclusive one-night screenings of a couple of fan favorite films, with The Parent Trap (the 1998 version, starring Lindsay Lohan) playing Saturday, August 23 at 7:30pm, followed by Tangled on Saturday, August 30 at 7pm.
- The Parent Trap tickets cost $16.00 and include a Disney+ Throwback Mystery Pin.
- The Tangled screening is a bigger event, as it features a Q&A with the film’s director, Byron Howard.
- There are two different special ticket packages for Tangled:
- A General Ticket is $30 and includes a reserved seat and event credential.
- An Adventure Pack Ticket is $80 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, Tangled Zoetrope Vinyl, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential
- Tickets for both events are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
Lohan’s Disney History:
- A remake of the 1961 movie starring Hayley Mills, the 1998 version of The Parent Trap would not only prove to be a starmaking role for Linday Lohan but also the beginning of her long working relationship with Disney. Another big movie in this regard was, of course, 2003’s Freaky Friday, with Lohan now starring in the sequel to that movie, Freakier Friday. We’ve got plenty of coverage of Freakier Friday, including:
