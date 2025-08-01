Dive Into Musical Mayhem with the Release of the “Freakier Friday” Original Soundtrack

The sound of body-swapping is soundtracked by new renditions of Pink Slip classics from the 2003 “Freaky Friday.”

One week ahead of the film’s release, the Original Soundtrack for Freakier Friday is now available on all your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

in theaters on August 8th, 2025. To get you pumped for the eagerly-anticipated sequel to the beloved 2003 film, the Freakier Friday soundtrack is now available to stream.

soundtrack is now available to stream. The soundtrack features all-new recordings by the film’s cast and fictional band “Pink Slip," as well as an all-new original score from composer Amie Doherty.

As previously released iconic Pink Slip song “Take Me Away" from the original film, once again performed by Christina Vidal Mitchell.

A cover of Pink Slip’s “Ultimate" is performed by Canadian alternative rock band The Beaches, while Sarah Aarons (known for her work with Zedd, Alessia Cara, and Maren Morris) contributed the original song “Baby."

The Freakier Friday Original Soundtrack is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music

.

“Freakier Friday" Original Soundtrack Tracklist:

“Baby (Acoustic)" – Performed by Lindsay Lohan

“Better Than the Last One (Ella)" – Performed by Chantry Johnson

“One Fine Day" - Performed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

“Baby" – Performed by Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters

“Take Me Away" – Performed by Pink Slip and Christina Vidal Mitchell

“Ultimate" - Performed by The Beaches

“The Plan" – Performed by Amie Doherty (Score)

“Classic Coleman Chaos" – Performed by Amie Doherty (Score)

“What A Freaking Day" – Performed by Amie Doherty (Score)

“Double Switch, Double Trouble" – Performed by Amie Doherty (Score)

“Baby (Beach)" – Performed by Lindsay Lohan

About Freakier Friday:

This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025. See what those who have already had the chance to see the film think of it, here

More Freaky News:



