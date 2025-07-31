Tess and Anna Take London: Curtis and Lohan Stun at "Freakier Friday" Premiere
The cast and filmmakers of the highly anticipated sequel celebrate ahead of its August 8 release.
The cast of Freakier Friday lit up London today for the film’s star-studded U.K. Premiere. Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, and their co-stars walked a vibrant purple and green carpet at the iconic Odeon Leicester Square, celebrating the sequel to the beloved Disney hit.
What’s Happening:
- The U.K. Premiere for Freakier Friday took place earlier today in London, with stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, and director Nisha Ganatra in attendance.
- The event drew a crowd of over 790 guests, including local celebrities and influencers, who gathered for the film’s first major screening.
- The sequel picks up years after the original, with Anna (Lohan) now a mother herself with a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As Tess (Curtis) and Anna try to navigate the complexities of their merging families, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
- Freakier Friday boasts a packed cast, also featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Vanessa Bayer, and a returning Mark Harmon.
- The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lindsay Lohan also serves as an executive producer.
- Mark your calendars: Freakier Friday opens exclusively in theaters on August 8, 2025.
Sophia Hammons
Chad Michael Murray
Julia Butters
Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis
Manny Jacinto
A Look Back at 2003's Freaky Friday
- The 2003 film starring Curtis and Lohan was actually the third adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel. The first was a 1976 film starring Barbara Harris and a young Jodie Foster, followed by a 1995 TV movie.
- The film's iconic pairing almost didn't happen. Annette Bening was originally cast as Tess but dropped out shortly before filming, paving the way for a Golden Globe-nominated performance by Jamie Lee Curtis. Kelly Osbourne was initially set to play Anna’s bandmate Maddie, a role that ultimately went to Christina Vidal.
- The film was a massive success, earning over $160 million worldwide on a $26 million budget. Critics praised the chemistry between Lohan and Curtis, and the film holds a "Certified Fresh" rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.
- You can’t talk about Freaky Friday without mentioning the music. Anna’s band, Pinkslip, became instantly iconic. The song Ultimate, performed by Lohan in the movie, was a staple on Radio Disney and remains a nostalgic anthem.
- For Lindsay Lohan, the film cemented her status as a bona fide teen movie queen, following her breakout role in The Parent Trap. For Jamie Lee Curtis, it was a comedic turn that showcased her incredible range and connected her with a whole new generation of fans.
