"Freakier Friday" Promotion at P.F. Chang's Bring Freaky, Color-Changing Fun and Flavors to the Menu
The new limited-time menu brings House of Chiang's to life with delicious dishes and color-changing drinks.
P.F. Chang's is turning a movie moment into a delicious reality with a brand-new menu inspired by the upcoming theatrical release of Disney's Freakier Friday! The first-time collaboration pays homage to a fan-favorite scene from the original film
What’s Happening:
- P.F. Chang's is celebrating the August 8th release of Disney's Freakier Friday with a "Freakier Flavors" limited-time menu.
- The menu is inspired by the fictional "House of Chiang's" restaurant from the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, finally giving fans a taste of the movie magic.
- The "Freakier Flavors" menu is available at most P.F. Chang's locations from July 30, 2025, through September 2, 2025.
- The menu includes customizable dinner specials, two non-alcoholic color-changing refreshers, and a rock-and-roll-inspired dessert.
- Guests can also enter the sweepstakes to win a grand prize that includes a year of P.F. Chang's Dinner Specials and a year of movie tickets, plus other prizes.
A Taste of Movie Magic
- The "Freakier Flavors" menu captures the chaotic, body-swapping fun of the film with several unique items:
- Make Good Choices Dinner Specials: A customizable combo letting you choose a starter, a base (like rice or lo mein), and an entrée. Two featured specials are:
- House of Chang's Spicy Chicken Dinner Special: Chang's Spicy Chicken served with white rice and an egg roll.
- Mix It Up Mongolian Beef Dinner Special: Mongolian Beef served with a choice of white rice or lo mein and a house salad.
- Switcheroo and Crystal Ball Refreshers: These vibrant, non-alcoholic drinks feature mango-orange lemonade and desert pear flavors, each finished with a magical, color-changing shimmer.
- Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake: A tribute to Anna's band from the 2003 film, this dessert has a vanilla cheesecake base, a creamy purple ube layer, and is topped with edible pink glitter.
Win Big With Freakier Friday
- As part of the celebration, P.F. Chang's is hosting a sweepstakes with some incredible prizes.
- Grand Prize (1): A Disney's Freakier Friday Prize Pack, a year of P.F. Chang's Dinner Specials (awarded as a $2,600 gift card), and a year of movie tickets (awarded as a Fandango code valued up to $2,080).
- First Prizes (10): A $150 P.F. Chang's gift card and two movie tickets.
- No purchase is necessary to enter. The sweepstakes ends on September 2, 2025.
Wait, They Swapped Bodies AGAIN? A Brief History of Freaky Friday
- The new film is not the second or third of this classic tale, it’s the fifth!
- The entire phenomenon began with the 1972 children's novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. The book was an instant success, leading Disney to create its first film adaptation just four years later.
- 1976: The original film, Freaky Friday, starred Barbara Harris as the mother and a young Jodie Foster as her daughter, Annabel. It set the template for the hijinks to come.
- 1995: A made-for-TV remake for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
- 2003: The most iconic version for many millennials, Freaky Friday starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. This is the film that gave us the fictional "House of Chiang's" and Anna's pop-punk band, Pink Slip, whose song Ultimate became a hit
- 2018: Disney reimagined the story yet again, this time as a Disney Channel Original Movie musical, starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff (who also starred in the stage version).
