"Freaky Friday" (2003) Is Getting an Interactive Watch Party Ahead of "Freakier Friday" Release, Thanks to D23

Gold Members can watch along with surprise guests, trivia, and sneak peeks at the new sequel.

This coming Friday, August 1st, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host an interactive watch party for Disney’s 2003 iteration of Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, ahead of the August 8th release of its sequel Freakier Friday. More details below.

What’s happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is hosting an interactive watch party for 2003’s Freaky Friday for its Gold Members who are also Disney+ subscribers.

This watch party will take place at 6:00 PM Pacific Time / 9:00 PM Eastern on Friday, August 1st (just three days from now) via the D23 Gold Theater with surprise guests, trivia questions, and sneak peeks at Disney's latest sequel Freakier Friday, which releases the following week on Friday, August 8th. Be sure to visit D23's official website for more information.

Freaky Friday (2003) stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, and was a remake of the 1976 Disney film of the same title starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, which itself was based on the 1972 children's novel written by Mary Rodgers. Disney also aired a made-for-television remake of the film in 1995 starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman and a 2016 adaptation of the musical theater version starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.

